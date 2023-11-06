Hamas Denies Israeli Allegations of Using Hospitals for Military Purposes

Despite increasing tensions between Israel and Palestine, Hamas, the Palestinian armed group, has vehemently refuted Israeli claims that it is using hospitals for military purposes. In particular, Hamas has denied allegations that it is employing the al-Shifa hospital as a shield for its underground military infrastructure.

Israeli spokesman Daniel Hagari had accused Hamas of turning hospitals into command centers and hideouts for terrorists and commanders. Additionally, Hagari alleged that Hamas was storing fuel for military operations inside Gaza’s hospitals. However, Hamas political official Ezzat El-Reshiq dismissed these claims, asserting that they have “no basis in truth.”

The al-Shifa Medical Complex, located in Gaza City, is the largest healthcare institution within the Gaza Strip. It houses three specialized hospitals: the Surgery Hospital, the Internal Medicine Hospital, and the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital. In recent days, thousands of Palestinian civilians have sought refuge at the hospital due to Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza.

El-Reshiq warned that the Israeli allegations were merely an attempt to pave the way for targeting a hospital that provides critical medical care to thousands of wounded individuals and serves as a shelter for over 40,000 displaced people.

The conflict between Israel and Palestine has escalated significantly, resulting in widespread destruction and loss of life. The Israeli bombardment has expanded to include air raids and artillery fire, severing communication lines across the Palestinian territory. Israel has also announced the expansion of its ground operations in Gaza.

International concerns have risen over the situation. Chief of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, confirmed that aid intended for Palestinians in Gaza was not being diverted to Hamas. Lazzarini assured that the organization has robust monitoring mechanisms to ensure humanitarian aid reaches those in need.

Hospitals in Gaza have become particularly vulnerable amid the conflict. Israeli forces’ actions have left many hospitals and medical workers overwhelmed and pushed to their limits. With over 100 health workers killed and 15 hospitals out of service, the impact on healthcare infrastructure has been devastating. Palestinian authorities have reported a death toll of 7,326 people, with over 18,967 injured since the start of the fighting.

Both Israel and Palestine have exchanged accusations regarding a blast at the al-Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza. Palestinian authorities have accused Israel of targeting the hospital, while Israel claims that the explosion resulted from an errant rocket fired by the group Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ). The United Nations has called for an independent investigation into the incident.