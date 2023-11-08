Tragedy Strikes the Supernova Sukkot Festival: Eyewitness Accounts of Chaos and Survival

The Supernova Sukkot festival in southern Israel was meant to be a peaceful celebration of love, nature, and electronic dance music. However, it quickly turned into a nightmarish scene of chaos and violence. Event staffers, who experienced the worst civilian massacre in modern-day Israel, have spoken out about the horrific events that took place.

Chen Mizrachi, a music manager who was working backstage at the festival, recounts the harrowing experience. He witnessed Hamas militants descending from the sky on motorized paragliders and heavily armed fighters chasing terrified festivalgoers with trucks and motorcycles. Mizrachi emphasizes that these innocent young people had dreams of peace and love, not war. The massacre was a senseless act of violence against individuals who simply wanted to enjoy life and travel the world, much like the free-spirited attendees of Woodstock.

Amidst the chaotic scene, Mizrachi found himself trapped in a security RV as rockets flew overhead and grenades exploded nearby. He recalls the chilling moment when they heard a voice in Arabic Hebrew responding to their call for help, indicating that Hamas was closing in on them. Desperate to escape, Mizrachi saw a Hamas fighter disguised as an Israeli policeman stop a car and open fire on its occupants. The paragliders wasted no time in targeting the festivalgoers, landing and engaging in a relentless spree of violence.

Mizrachi managed to flee the festival grounds, linking up with friends and finding temporary refuge inside a police officer’s van. The vehicle was under fire, sustaining damage from bullets and a rocket-propelled grenade. Taking cover behind an abandoned Israeli tank, Mizrachi and his companions found themselves in the midst of a firefight. The music manager transformed makeshift tourniquets from his torn shirt and assisted a young woman who had been struck by a Hamas vehicle.

Finally, Israeli forces arrived to rescue those trapped in the line of fire. Mizrachi sent his wounded friends ahead while he stayed with a soldier who periodically lost consciousness. Despite the terrifying ordeal, Mizrachi considers himself fortunate to have survived, but his heart aches for those who were kidnapped or remain missing.

Another survivor, Sofia Nikitin, worked as a bartender at the festival. As the surprise attack unfolded, confusion and disbelief gripped everyone in attendance. Nikitin stayed behind with other staff members, unaware of the imminent danger. When the reality of the situation finally sank in, she attempted to escape by car but quickly realized it was a trap. She sought refuge in the forest, evading the militants’ bullets and desperately trying to contact the police for help.

Nikitin vividly recalls the terrifying moments when the militants closed in on their hiding spot. They were caught in a crossfire, and a missile struck dangerously close to their group. In a panic, she ran back into an open field and eventually encountered friendly soldiers. Overwhelmed with fear and caution, Nikitin hesitated to approach them, fearing the militants may have disguised themselves. Fortunately, the forces were genuine, and she was taken to a police station where she waited anxiously for hours before it was safe to return to Tel Aviv.

The tragedy at the Supernova Sukkot festival has left survivors shaken and grieving for those lost or still missing. As they begin the long process of healing, it serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the need for unity in the face of senseless violence.