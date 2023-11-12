Israeli Forces Target Hamas Terror Headquarters Hidden Beneath Gaza Hospital

As tensions rise in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have identified a significant target: Hamas’ extensive tunnel network, spanning approximately 300 miles beneath various medical facilities, including the largest hospital in Gaza City, Al Shifa. Israeli officials assert that the hospital serves as a hidden underground headquarters for the Palestinian terror group Hamas.

The IDF spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, has revealed that Al Shifa houses multiple entrances to the “Hamas Underground Complex,” which is allegedly utilized collectively by Hamas leadership. According to the IDF, hundreds of terrorists sought refuge in the hospital shortly after the October 7th massacres in Israel. Israeli military claims extend further, asserting that Hamas utilizes the hospital’s energy reserves to sustain its terrorist infrastructure, while other medical facilities in Gaza suffer from fuel shortages.

Israel’s Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, labeled Gaza as “the biggest terrorist base ever built by man,” highlighting the vast network of interconnected tunnels that reach hospitals, schools, and other civilian locations. These tunnels reportedly house communication rooms, ammunition depots, and sleeping quarters, serving as a central hub for Hamas’ terrorist activities.

Hamas consistently denies these allegations, accusing the IDF of fabricating justifications for targeting hospitals and other civilian areas. However, the existence of the underground headquarters beneath Al Shifa is considered an open secret among the residents of Gaza. Avi Issacharoff, a former member of an elite IDF unit, asserts that every child in Gaza knows about the Hamas headquarters beneath the hospital, though it is rarely discussed openly.

Israel has recently intensified airstrikes in the vicinity of Al Shifa, damaging the hospital’s solar panels and threatening the power system. Additionally, the IDF claimed responsibility for a strike that hit an ambulance outside the hospital, resulting in the deaths of at least 15 individuals, according to Palestinian officials.

Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahia, located near the Gaza-Israel border, has also faced accusations of harboring Hamas operatives. IDF evidence suggests the presence of terror tunnels at this medical facility. However, Indonesian officials emphasize that the hospital was built solely for humanitarian purposes and to address the medical needs of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The IDF’s assertions regarding the existence of tunnels and rocket systems at Sheikh Hamad Hospital further contribute to the narrative of Hamas exploiting hospitals for their military operations. Israeli forces claim to have video evidence showing Hamas militants firing at Israeli forces from within the medical center.

The IDF faces the challenge of neutralizing the tunnels without endangering the lives of civilians. Hospital officials have refused to evacuate the facilities due to the critical condition of patients, including infants in incubators, and the large number of civilians seeking refuge within the buildings.

While the IDF continues to bombard medical facilities, they maintain that Hamas employs human shields as a fundamental component of its terrorist operations. The IDF has introduced a new weapon called “sponge bombs” to combat the tunnels without damaging civilian infrastructure. These bombs utilize chemical compounds that rapidly expand and harden, sealing off tunnel passages and rendering them useless to Hamas.

FAQ:

Q: What is Hamas?

A: Hamas is a Palestinian militant group that governs the Gaza Strip. It has been designated as a terrorist organization by several countries, including the United States, EU, and Israel.

Q: What is Al Shifa Hospital?

A: Al Shifa is the largest hospital in Gaza City, serving as a primary medical facility for the local population.

Q: What are terror tunnels?

A: Terror tunnels are underground passageways used by Hamas for various purposes, including smuggling weapons and launching attacks against Israel.

Sources: