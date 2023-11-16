Hamas Vows to Secure Release of Russian-Israeli Hostages in Chaos-Stricken Situation

In a mission to locate and free eight Russian-Israeli individuals who were taken hostage during its attack on Israel, Palestinian military group Hamas has promised to secure their release upon Moscow’s request. According to Russian news agencies, Hamas is actively searching for the hostages, with nearly 230 individuals believed to be held captive since the surprise assault on Israel on October 7.

Instead of quoting senior Hamas representative Moussa Abu Marzook directly, it can be inferred that the group is diligently working to locate the hostages. Despite the challenges, Hamas is committed to finding them and ultimately ensuring their freedom. This information was relayed by Abu Marzook to RIA Novosti news agency and affirmed by AFP.

In regard to the hostages’ release, Abu Marzook mentions that Hamas treats them as guests and will release the Russian-Israelis as soon as the applicable conditions are met. Interestingly, the Russian government admitted earlier in the week that they had not yet succeeded in freeing any of their citizens and had uncertain knowledge of the total number of individuals taken.

To shed light on the circumstances, the Hamas official attributes the civilians’ capture as “a result of chaos.” He adds that numerous Western and regional officials have approached Hamas to demand their liberation. In this context, Hamas acknowledges Russia’s request with more positivity and attentiveness due to the nature of their relationship. Reuters reported this aspect mentioned by Abu Marzook.

Abu Marzook’s recent visit to Russia aimed to discuss the release of the hostages. Russia, which maintains good relations with Hamas, has launched a diplomatic effort to secure the release of the captives held in Gaza. It defends its decision to invite the Hamas delegation to Moscow, emphasizing the importance of maintaining contact with all parties involved in the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Israel, who declared war against Hamas on October 8, 2023, has stated that over half of the hostages held by Hamas possess foreign passports from 25 different countries. While many are believed to have dual Israeli nationality, some may not. Priorly, Abu Marzook expressed that Hamas perceives all captives as Israelis, though they acknowledge their original citizenship as a possible means of salvation.

