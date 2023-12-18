Israel’s Elderly Captives Appeal for Freedom

In a recent development, a video has surfaced featuring three elderly Israeli captives pleading for their immediate release. The Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian group Hamas, uploaded the one-minute video titled “Don’t Let Us Grow Old Here” on its Telegram account. The captives, identified as Chaim Peri (79 years old), Yoram Metzger (80 years old), and Amiram Cooper (84 years old), were taken to Gaza on October 7, during a series of attacks launched by Hamas inside Israeli territory.

With this video, the captives express their dire circumstances, along with their hope for release. The elderly hostages, who are reportedly suffering from chronic illnesses, emphasize the harsh conditions they are enduring. One of the captives, Chaim Peri, speaks in Hebrew, conveying their frustration at feeling abandoned despite their contributions to the creation of Israel and their involvement in the Israeli armed forces. Their heartfelt plea is simple: they urge their captors to release them without any conditions, fearing they could become casualties in future Israeli military air strikes.

It is worth noting that nearly half of the captives taken during the October attacks were released as part of a weeklong truce agreed upon by Israel and Hamas last month. However, these three elderly individuals remain captive, prompting their families and the Israeli public to demand their immediate release. Israeli media has intimated that Chaim Peri was at his house during the attack on the Nir Oz kibbutz, where he tried to defend himself and protect his wife. Eventually, he surrendered himself to spare his wife’s safety.

In response to the video, the Israeli military labeled it a “criminal, terrorist video” and pledged to do everything in its power to ensure the captives’ safe return. Such videos have been previously dismissed by Israel as psychological warfare tactics employed by Hamas.

The release of this video has ignited outrage within Israel, particularly in light of the recent revelation that three Israeli captives were mistakenly shot dead by the Israeli military in Gaza. This tragedy, coupled with the captives’ impassioned plea, has pushed families of Israeli captives held by Hamas to protest outside the Israeli Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tel Aviv, demanding the immediate release of their loved ones.

Meanwhile, there are growing concerns over the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza. The Israeli military, in its intensified bombardment of the enclave, has killed nearly 19,500 people since October 7, with the majority being women and children. The air and ground strikes have left Gaza devastated, burying thousands under the rubble. The absence of vital aid reaching the strip has further exacerbated the situation, leading to warnings from international aid agencies about widespread hunger and the spread of diseases. Human Rights Watch has even accused Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza.

