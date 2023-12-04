Exploring the Dark Side: Unveiling Hamas’ Use of Sexual Violence as a Weapon of War

In a shocking revelation, an Israeli women’s rights campaigner and lawyer, Professor Ruth Halperin-Kaddari, has shed light on Hamas’ premeditated plan to utilize sexual violence as a weapon in their acts of war. The evidence she witnessed, including footage and firsthand accounts, left her with no doubt that women had been subjected to rape by the militants.

The full extent of the sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas during the October attacks is not yet known, but Israeli police have already collected over 1,500 testimonials from witnesses and medical professionals. The investigation includes cases of gang rape and sexual mutilation of victims who were brutally murdered.

Rather than relying on direct quotes, it is important to convey the disturbing nature of these acts. Accounts from survivors, paramedics, and bystanders describe harrowing scenes of women being assaulted by multiple men, bodies showing signs of mutilation, and the intentional humiliation of victims even after death.

Hamas has vehemently denied these allegations, claiming that any sexual activity outside of marriage is forbidden in Islam. However, the mounting evidence paints a different picture, revealing a concentrated pattern of sexual violence across multiple locations, undermining Hamas’ denial and suggesting a deliberate plan.

International organizations, including the United Nations, had been called upon by Israeli activists to acknowledge these reports of gender-based violence and sexual crimes perpetrated by Hamas. Professor Halperin-Kaddari and her colleagues have been advocating for the recognition of these horrific acts as crimes against humanity.

Regrettably, it took more than seven weeks for the key international bodies to acknowledge the explicit use of sexual violence. Only recently did UN Women release a statement acknowledging the accounts of gender-based atrocities, which Professor Halperin-Kaddari considers far too delayed.

It is important to note that men were also victims of sexual violence during the attacks. Evidence is being gathered from survivors, eyewitnesses, and first responders who have witnessed the brutalization of both men and women. The attackers not only violated their victims’ bodies but also subjected them to further degradation even after death.

An ongoing UN commission of inquiry is now investigating war crimes committed by both Israel and Hamas. Part of this investigation will focus specifically on the sexual violence that occurred during the October attacks. However, it should be noted that Israel has not yet cooperated with the commission, claiming bias.

The horror of the October attacks serves to remind us of the deep-seated darkness that can exist even in times of conflict. By shedding light on these atrocities, we hope to amplify the voices of the victims, promote justice, and prevent such acts from occurring in the future.

Sources: BBC News, The Washington Post