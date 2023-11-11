New Tactics Revealed: Hamas Operatives Utilized Underground Phone Network for Covert Communication

Intelligence reports suggest that Hamas operatives meticulously planned their surprise attack on Israel by utilizing a network of dedicated phone lines that were built into the vast underground tunnel system in Gaza. Over a period of two years, a small cell of Hamas members communicated through these hardwired phone lines to ensure secrecy and elude detection by Israeli intelligence.

By using this unconventional method of communication, the operatives were able to coordinate their efforts without leaving a digital footprint that could be tracked by Israeli authorities. The phone lines provided a secure means of communication, allowing the cell to maintain their silence until the operation was ready to be executed, at which point hundreds of Hamas fighters mobilized and launched the attack on October 7.

In order to avoid detection by Israeli and US intelligence agencies, the operatives abstained from using computers or cell phones throughout the entire planning period. By eschewing digital communication methods, they minimized the risk of their activities being intercepted or monitored. Instead, they relied solely on the hardwired phone lines within the tunnels, thereby ensuring a covert operation.

Contrary to previous reports that suggested extensive coordination and discussions outside of the immediate area, sources indicate that the planning process was discreet and limited to the immediate cell members. This careful approach to communication allowed the cell to maintain the element of surprise and catch Israel and the US off guard during the attack.

This new information sheds light on the counterintelligence measures employed by Hamas to conceal their plans from both Israeli and US intelligence agencies. By conducting in-person planning meetings and relying on the secure, hardwired phones within the tunnels, Hamas successfully avoided digital surveillance.

As CNN has not directly seen the specific intelligence, it is important to note that these details come from sources familiar with the matter. The US Office of the Director of National Intelligence has declined to comment, while the Israeli embassy in Washington has not yet responded to requests for comment.

The Israel Defense Forces have colloquially referred to the tunnel system constructed by Hamas over the past fifteen years as the “Gaza metro.” These underground passages serve multiple purposes, such as storing rockets and ammunition caches, facilitating the movement of militants, and serving as command and control centers for Hamas.

In an incredible firsthand account, 85-year-old Yocheved Lifshitz, one of the hostages released by Hamas, described her experience being held captive within the network of tunnels. She recounted sleeping on a humble mattress on the tunnel floor, providing a glimpse into the conditions within this subterranean world.

