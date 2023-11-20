New Reports of Israel Surrounding Gaza Hospital Emerge as Babies from Al-Shifa Hospital Receive Medical Treatment in Egypt

Amid ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip, reports have surfaced of Israeli forces surrounding a hospital in the region as the death toll continues to rise. The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza has reported that 13,000 people have been killed since the start of Israel’s military campaign against Hamas in response to a terrorist attack.

There are claims that Israeli forces have surrounded a hospital in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, with nearly 3,000 people seeking shelter inside. The health ministry stated that an Israeli shell struck the second floor of the hospital, resulting in the deaths of at least 12 individuals. Witnesses on the ground have reported the presence of Israeli tanks and military snipers in close proximity to the hospital.

Contrary to the horrifying situation at the surrounded hospital, there is finally some hope for premature babies who were trapped inside Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. These tiny infants, along with other patients, were evacuated from Al-Shifa Hospital starting Saturday. Israeli forces had entered the hospital compound in search of a hidden Hamas command center.

On Sunday, the newborn and premature babies were transported from Gaza City to the southern part of the strip. Egyptian news outlets have reported that 29 infants were then transferred through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt for urgent medical treatment. Unfortunately, eight of these infants did not survive due to the desperate conditions they endured at Al-Shifa Hospital prior to their transfer.

The situation in Gaza remains dire, with thousands of people fleeing through the Rafah crossing into Egypt. The Egyptian government has stated that a significant number of foreign nationals and Egyptians have sought refuge in their country. The Rafah crossing has become a key lifeline for humanitarian aid, allowing the passage of medicine, medical supplies, fuel, food, water, and relief materials.

In the midst of this crisis, U.S. nationals and their dependents have also been among those crossing into Egypt. According to a consular officer with the U.S. Embassy in Cairo, between 50 and 100 U.S. nationals leave Gaza for Egypt daily, seeking safety and security.

As the conflict in Gaza continues to escalate, it is essential to prioritize the well-being and protection of innocent civilians, including the most vulnerable such as premature infants. Immediate and sustained international efforts are needed to bring an end to the violence and ensure the delivery of critical humanitarian aid to those in desperate need.

