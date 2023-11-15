Renewed Threats: Hamas Vows to Repeat Israel Attacks

In a recent statement on Lebanese news outlet LBCI, Ghazi Hamad, an official of the Hamas terrorist organization, declared their intentions to carry out further deadly attacks on Israel. While the October 7 attacks by Hamas triggered a fierce retaliation from the Jewish state, Hamad asserted that they were prepared to repeat these actions multiple times in the future. These plans of renewed violence have raised concerns about the stability of the region and the safety of civilians.

During the interview, Hamad labeled Israel as a country that had no rightful place in their land, describing it as a significant security, military, and political catastrophe to the Arab and Islamic nation. He emphasized the need to remove Israel completely, further suggesting a determination within Hamas to fight against Israel. Hamad indicated that the previous attack at the Al-Aqsa event was just the beginning, and there would be subsequent attacks due to their unwavering resolve and capabilities.

While evidence suggests that the October 7 attacks resulted in harm to civilians, Hamad denied any intent to target innocent individuals. He attributed civilian casualties at the Re’im music festival to complications on the ground, emphasizing the size of the area and the presence of a party with a civilian population. However, despite the collateral damage, Hamad argued that Hamas should not be blamed for its actions. He justified these attacks as necessary and claimed that any future actions by the organization, regardless of the date, would also be considered justified.

In another televised address, Hamas announced its intentions to release a number of foreign hostages, while simultaneously threatening to turn Gaza into a “grave.” Following the October 7 attack, approximately 240 hostages were held captive by Hamas. Although the organization has released five hostages so far, concerns remain about the fate of those still in captivity.

In a separate incident, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, in a controversial statement on X (formerly known as Twitter), labeled the pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC as racist, bigoted, and an extremist organization. This remark has sparked criticism from various individuals and commentators.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is Hamas?

Hamas is a Palestinian Islamic political organization and militant group that governs the Gaza Strip. It was founded in 1987 with the primary goal of liberating Palestine from Israeli occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state.

2. What are the October 7 attacks mentioned in the article?

The October 7 attacks refer to a series of violent incidents carried out by Hamas on that particular date. The attacks resulted in the death of several individuals and provoked retaliatory strikes from Israel.

3. What is the Al-Aqsa event referenced in the article?

The Al-Aqsa event mentioned in the article is an allusion to the initial attack by Hamas. It serves as an example of the organization’s determination to continue engaging in violent actions against Israel.

