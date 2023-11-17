New Hamas Official Absconds from BBC Interview When Confronted About Israeli Civilian Deaths

In a recent interview with BBC correspondent Hugo Bachega, a senior Hamas official abruptly ended the conversation when pressed about the organization’s role in the killing of Israeli civilians. The incident occurred after Bachega questioned the Hamas political bureau member, Ghazi Hamad, about the justification for targeting Israeli civilians while they slept.

Hamad, uncomfortable with the line of inquiry, muttered his desire to terminate the interview before storming off. The BBC journalist repeatedly brought up the horrific Hamas terror attacks that occurred on October 7, resulting in the deaths of over 1,400 Israelis, with a majority being innocent civilians. These attacks included Hamas militants paragliding over the border, infiltrating a music festival, and ruthlessly executing more than 250 concertgoers.

In response to Bachega’s persistent questioning, Hamad attempted to downplay the intentional targeting of Israeli residents, claiming that the deaths were unintentional and merely the consequence of targeting military objectives. However, the BBC journalist was skeptical and challenged the Hamas spokesperson’s narrative.

Bachega remarked, “You say this was a military operation, but the result was the deaths of hundreds of civilians.” Hamad maintained that the high casualty figures were due to the large number of people in the area and the confrontations that ensued. The BBC journalist countered, stating, “It’s not a confrontation when you invade houses.”

The Hamas official admitted to lacking specifics about the incidents inside the houses but denied any intention or decision to harm civilians. Nevertheless, substantial evidence has emerged indicating that Hamas deliberately ordered its militants to kill civilians and take hostages, even including young children. In a recent presentation, the Israeli government provided 200 members of the foreign press with footage from body cameras worn by Hamas terrorists, showing scenes of decapitation and torture.

Amid the escalating humanitarian crisis caused by Hamas’ deadly attacks, Israel has responded with a series of airstrikes in Gaza that have resulted in the deaths of thousands of Palestinians. Furthermore, the Israeli military has begun expanding its ground operations, raising concerns about a potential full-scale invasion of Gaza and the potential for a significant geopolitical crisis.

