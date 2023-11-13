Hamas Denies Involvement of Iran and Hezbollah in Israel Incursion, Focuses on Internal Planning and Motivations

In a surprising turn of events, a senior Hamas official has denied the involvement of Iran and Hezbollah in the wide-ranging incursion into Israel. Ali Barakeh, a member of Hamas’ exiled leadership, stated that only a small number of top commanders within Gaza were aware of the attack, and even their closest allies were not informed in advance. Contrary to previous reports, Barakeh dismissed claims that Iranian security officials helped plan the attack or gave the go-ahead at a meeting in Beirut.

Barakeh emphasized that Hamas has been increasingly self-reliant since the Gaza war in 2014, producing its own rockets and training its own fighters. While acknowledging the assistance provided by Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah in the past, Barakeh stated that Hamas has been working independently in recent years.

The article also highlights that the attack was not intended to derail U.S. efforts to normalize ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel, as some had speculated. Instead, Barakeh pointed to a range of actions taken by Israel’s far-right government over the past year as the motivating factors. This includes provocative visits to a Jerusalem holy site and increased pressure on Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Barakeh also claimed that Hamas believed Israel had plans to assassinate its top leaders.

Although the immense scale of the operation surprised even Hamas, Barakeh maintained that their initial plan was to make gains and take prisoners for future exchanges. However, Israel’s response proved to be more subdued than anticipated. Barakeh characterized Israel’s military as a “paper tiger,” a term used to describe something that appears threatening but lacks real power or strength.

While Israel has declared an all-out war on Hamas and expressed intentions to punish them severely, Barakeh indicated that Hamas has employed only a small portion of its forces thus far. Out of an estimated 40,000 fighters in Gaza alone, nearly 2,000 Hamas fighters have participated in the recent fighting.

Furthermore, Hamas could potentially receive support from its allies if faced with a major setback. Both Hezbollah and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad have shown signs of solidarity. The former fired rockets and shells at Israeli positions in a disputed area, while the latter claimed to have sent gunmen across Lebanon’s border into Israel.

Barakeh also outlined Hamas’ plan to use the captured Israelis as leverage for securing the release of all Arabs detained in Israeli jails and even some Palestinians imprisoned in the United States on charges of funding Hamas. Although he did not specify who he was referring to, this move reflects Hamas’ determination to negotiate for the freedom of their supporters.

Barakeh concluded by affirming Hamas’ readiness to engage in a long war with Israel, highlighting their well-prepared arsenal of rockets. He stated that if the Israeli aggression does not cease, Hamas is fully prepared to bring life to a standstill within the Zionist entity.

Overall, this new perspective from a Hamas official sheds light on the internal planning and motivations behind the recent incursion into Israel. It challenges previous assumptions regarding the involvement of Iran and Hezbollah while emphasizing Hamas’ self-sufficiency and determination to defend its interests.