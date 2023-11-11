Fresh Perspective: Unveiling the Secrets Behind Hamas’s Surprise Attack on Israel

In a stunning turn of events, a senior Hamas official has revealed new information about the recent surprise assault on Israel. Despite initial reports suggesting involvement from Iran and Hezbollah, Ali Barakeh, a member of Hamas’s exiled leadership, claims that only a small number of top commanders in Gaza were aware of the operation beforehand. As the devastating attack caught Israel off guard, with hundreds of Hamas gunmen causing significant damage, it is clear that Hamas had carefully planned and executed their strategy without any prior help or knowledge from their allies.

Barakeh confirmed that Iran and Hezbollah have indeed supported Hamas in the past, but he emphasized that since the 2014 Gaza war, Hamas has become self-reliant. They are now producing their own rockets and training their own fighters, reducing their dependence on external assistance. This shift in capability suggests a new level of independence for Hamas and highlights their determination to pursue their agenda without relying on others.

While there are claims that Iran and Hezbollah may come to Hamas’s aid in the event of a war of annihilation, Barakeh asserts that Hamas’s recent actions have been motivated by Israel’s aggressive policies. He cites Israel’s provocative visits to the Temple Mount site in Jerusalem and increased pressure on Palestinian prisoners as crucial factors that led to the surprise assault. Moreover, Barakeh suggests that Hamas had reason to believe that Israel was planning to assassinate their top leaders, which further fueled their determination to act.

The scale and organization of the operation took even Hamas by surprise. What they expected to be a small-scale incursion to capture prisoners turned into a major offensive, leading to significant casualties on both sides. Hamas has managed to involve an estimated 1,000 terrorists attacking from various fronts, including land, sea, and even motorized paragliders. This display of force demonstrates Hamas’s capabilities and highlights the challenge that Israel now faces in effectively combating the group.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Did Iran and Hezbollah play a role in planning the Hamas attack on Israel?

A: According to Ali Barakeh, a senior Hamas official, Iran and Hezbollah were not involved in planning the surprise attack. Only a small number of top Hamas commanders in Gaza were aware of the operation beforehand.

Q: Are Iran and Hezbollah likely to join the fight?

A: While there is a possibility that Iran and Hezbollah may come to Hamas’s aid in the event of a war of annihilation, Hamas’s recent actions have shown that they are becoming increasingly self-reliant.

Q: What motivated Hamas to carry out the attack?

A: Hamas’s attack was motivated by various factors, including Israel’s visits to the Temple Mount site, increased pressure on Palestinian prisoners, and their belief that Israel was planning to assassinate their top leaders.

Q: How did Hamas manage to carry out such a large-scale operation without Israel’s knowledge?

A: Hamas meticulously planned and executed their surprise attack, involving an estimated 1,000 terrorists attacking from different fronts.

Q: What does this attack mean for Israel and Hamas?

A: Israel has declared all-out war and vowed to punish Hamas, while Hamas has demonstrated its strength and capabilities. The conflict between the two groups is expected to intensify in the coming days.

Sources:

The Times of Israel – https://www.timesofisrael.com