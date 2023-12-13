New Strategies Deployed to Revive Hostage Negotiations with Hamas

Hamas’s lack of response to recent efforts to reignite hostage negotiations has left mediators frustrated and searching for new tactics, according to a source familiar with the situation. As the US and other parties attempt to secure the release of more hostages who were captured on October 7, Qatar, acting as an intermediary, has proposed fresh ideas to Hamas. These ideas include a potential agreement that would encompass the release of both women and men hostages, not just the remaining female captives, according to sources close to the matter.

While no active negotiations are underway, discussions are taking place to explore strategies to restart the process. Unfortunately, Hamas has shown no signs of responsiveness to these overtures, according to the same source.

Hamas political officials in Gaza maintain contact with Qatar, who then relay messages to the group’s leadership inside the strip. This method of communication has proven difficult due to Israel’s persistent efforts to locate Hamas leaders. Previous negotiations were hindered by the arduous process of obtaining answers from Hamas, and now, it appears even more challenging for the group to engage in talks.

On the other hand, Israel, which has resumed military operations against Hamas, believes that exerting pressure on the group through its offensive in southern Gaza, particularly targeting Khan Younis, could eventually force Hamas back to the negotiating table. The Israeli Prime Minister’s office estimates that there are currently 135 hostages in Gaza, 116 of whom are alive.

Despite negotiations breaking down earlier this month, discussions between Israel, the US, and Qatar have continued in an effort to revive the talks. It is believed that over 100 hostages remain in captivity. Israel maintains its stance that Hamas must first release the remaining female hostages, while Hamas argues that these women are considered soldiers, a claim that Israel rejects.

As efforts to secure the release of the American hostages continue, President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with some of the hostage’s families in person for the first time at the White House. However, progress in securing their release has been slow.

In the meantime, Israel has informed the US that it is testing a new method to degrade Hamas’s tunnel network. They are carefully flooding some tunnels with seawater on a limited basis, while assuring American counterparts that this is only being done in tunnels where hostages are not believed to be held. President Biden has acknowledged receiving information that there may be no hostages in the tunnels, but this has not been confirmed.

