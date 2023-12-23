Hamas Demands End to Israeli Attacks on Gaza Before Releasing Hostages

In a recent announcement, senior Hamas leader Ghazi Hamad declared that the group will not release any more hostages until Israel halts its military operation in Gaza. Hamad emphasized that Hamas will not engage in discussions regarding prisoner exchange while the Israeli genocidal war persists. However, he also expressed openness to initiatives that contribute to ending aggression against the Palestinian people.

The situation in Gaza is dire, with the people teetering on the brink of famine due to Israel’s intensified siege and restrictions. The tightening of these measures has significantly impacted the region’s ability to access basic necessities. The United Nations and other agencies estimate that over 570,000 people in Gaza are currently suffering from starvation, surpassing the dire conditions experienced in recent near-famines in Afghanistan and Yemen.

A report by the UN highlights the growing humanitarian crisis caused by Israel’s bombardment and siege. The lack of sufficient aid entering Gaza has further exacerbated the risk of famine, with desperate individuals resorting to raiding humanitarian convoys for survival. Arif Husain, chief economist for the UN’s World Food Program, expressed his alarm at the scale and speed of the crisis unfolding in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council has been in discussions regarding a resolution that aims to deliver urgent aid to Gaza. The initial draft included a provision calling for the suspension of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access. However, this key provision was eliminated in the revised text, which instead calls for urgent steps to immediately allow such access and create conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities. While Washington has now expressed support for the revised resolution, the vote has been delayed as diplomats consult their respective capitals.

Critics, including Human Rights Watch, have accused Israel of using starvation as a method of warfare by obstructing essential resources in Gaza. This obstruction hampers efforts to coordinate logistics effectively, making it increasingly difficult for the UN and humanitarian organizations to provide vital assistance.

As the situation in Gaza worsens, the demand for an end to Israeli attacks on the region grows stronger. The plight of the Palestinian people is a pressing humanitarian concern that requires urgent international attention and action.