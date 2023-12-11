New Developments in the Conflict between Israel and Hamas

Israeli forces are making significant advances in their campaign against Hamas in northern Gaza, according to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The remaining strongholds in Jabalya and Shejaiya are under siege, and local commanders have been eliminated. Gallant emphasized that those who choose to surrender will be spared.

The IDF confirmed the death of Emad Krikae, commander of Hamas’ Shejaiya Battalion. Krikae was responsible for anti-tank missile training in Gaza City and partook in rocket fire and raids against Israel. He was killed along with his predecessor and other commanders in Gaza.

The IDF reported that they have captured 500 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists in the past month, including approximately 140 individuals when the temporary cease-fire agreement collapsed. Some of these operatives were found hiding in civilian buildings, schools, and shelters.

In a separate development, approximately 100 Palestinian soldiers surrendered to the IDF, with footage revealing their surrender in Jabalya and Shejaiya. The US Department of State expressed concern over the images and launched an investigation into their release.

Gallant revealed that many of the fighters who surrendered were lacking food and weapons, as resources in northern Gaza are scarce due to the ongoing conflict. The situation in Jabalya, home to one of the largest refugee camps in the region, remains precarious, with numerous casualties reported.

Meanwhile, Israel faced a missile exchange with Hezbollah along its northern border with Lebanon. The Israeli military struck a Hezbollah military site in response to launches from Lebanon towards communities in the western Galilee. Hezbollah retaliated by firing anti-tank missiles at homes in northern Israel.

The US has sought clarification on the fighting in Lebanon amid allegations that Israel used white phosphorus missiles. The use of these incendiary missiles, while not prohibited by international law, is subject to strict regulations.

In a surprising statement, Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel claimed that the conflict between Israel and Hamas was part of a larger global battle between good and evil. Ukraine Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to align himself with Russia, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of hypocrisy in light of his involvement in the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the invasion of Ukraine.

These recent developments highlight the escalating tensions and complex dynamics in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The situation in both Gaza and Lebanon remains fluid, with potential repercussions for regional stability.

Frequently Asked Questions