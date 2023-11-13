A Fresh Perspective: North Korean Weapons and the Hamas Attack on Israel

In a recent attack on Israel by Hamas militants, evidence suggests that North Korean weapons were likely used. A video released by the militants, as well as weapons seized by Israel, point towards the use of Pyongyang’s F-7 rocket-propelled grenade. South Korean officials, experts on North Korean arms, and an Associated Press analysis all support this claim, despite North Korea’s denial of providing arms to Hamas.

The utilization of North Korean weapons by Hamas sheds light on the shadowy world of illicit arms shipments. North Korea, burdened by sanctions, relies on these shipments to fund its own weapons programs. Rocket-propelled grenade launchers, like the F-7, are valued for their ability to fire a single warhead and be quickly reloaded, making them ideal for guerrilla forces engaged in skirmishes with armored vehicles.

N.R. Jenzen-Jones, a weapons expert who works at Armament Research Services, states that North Korea has been known to support Palestinian militant groups and that their arms have been intercepted in the past. With images published by Hamas showing fighters wielding rocket-propelled grenades, similar to the F-7, it comes as no surprise that North Korean weapons have made their way into the hands of the militant group.

While the F-7 has similarities to the more widely distributed RPG-7 rocket-propelled grenade, it has distinct features that differentiate it. The F-7 is designed to have a lethal effect against personnel, rather than armored vehicles, due to its shape and payload. The weapons seized by the Israeli military, which were shown to journalists, exhibited design elements matching the F-7, including the distinctive red stripe.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff specifically identified the F-7 as one of the North Korean weapons believed to have been used in the attack. However, the Israeli military has chosen not to disclose the origin or manufacturer of the rocket-propelled grenades due to the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

The North Korean mission to the United Nations has not responded to requests for comment. Previously, Pyongyang dismissed claims of supplying weapons to Hamas as “groundless and false rumors” orchestrated by the United States through its state-run news agency.

This is not the first time that North Korean weapons have been linked to Hamas. Propaganda videos and photos released by Hamas have showcased fighters with North Korea’s Bulsae guided anti-tank missile. Based on imagery from the recent attack, experts believe that Hamas fighters also used North Korea’s Type 58 self-loading rifle, a variant of the Kalashnikov assault rifle.

It is believed that many North Korean weapons acquired by Palestinian militants have been provided by Iran, who has long supported Hamas. Iran has also modeled some of their ballistic missiles after North Korean variants. Iran’s mission to the United Nations has not responded to requests for comment.

This incident is reminiscent of a 2009 case where Thai authorities intercepted a North Korean cargo plane carrying conventional arms, including rockets and rocket-propelled grenades. The weapons were believed to be en route to Iran. The United States later confirmed that the seized shipments were intended for Hamas.

North Korea has faced suspicions from the West regarding their ammunition, artillery shells, and rocket supplies to Russia in support of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The White House recently stated that North Korea had delivered over 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia.

FAQs:

Q: How do rocket-propelled grenade launchers work?

A: Rocket-propelled grenade launchers fire a single warhead and allow for quick reloading. They are highly valuable in running skirmishes against armored vehicles.

Q: Are North Korean weapons commonly used by Hamas?

A: North Korean weapons have been previously documented among interdicted supplies and have been shown in propaganda materials released by Hamas. This recent attack on Israel further suggests their usage.

Q: How do North Korean weapons end up in the hands of Hamas?

A: It is believed that Iran is the primary source of North Korean weapons for Palestinian militant groups such as Hamas. Iran has a long history of supporting Hamas and has provided arms in the past.

Q: What is the significance of the red stripe on the rocket-propelled grenades?

A: The red stripe is a distinctive design element found on the F-7 rocket-propelled grenades, a weapon believed to have been used by Hamas in the attack on Israel.

Sources:

– https://www.nknews.org

– https://apnews.com