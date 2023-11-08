Survivor of Hamas Terrorist Attack Describes Harrowing Escape

In a recent interview, a survivor of the brutal terrorist attack on the Tribe of Nova Trance music festival near the Israel-Gaza border recounts the harrowing experience of watching a massacre unfold before his eyes. Shahar Gabay, who managed to escape the carnage, describes the horror of being caught in the crossfire as bullets flew in every direction for several hours.

Gabay recalls the terrifying moment when he received a call from his father while being shot at, believing it would be his last conversation with his loved ones. The attack, carried out by Hamas terrorists using motor-powered hang gliders, lasted over four hours, during which attendees at the festival were targeted mercilessly.

Despite the constant danger, Gabay and his friends attempted to find shelter, hiding between containers at some points and even jumping on an ambulance and later a van for protection. However, as chaos ensued, they were forced to abandon the van and continue their escape on foot.

During their desperate run, Gabay witnessed unthinkable acts of violence and brutality, encountering an unstoppable mass of terrorists. The survivor describes the scene as a “massacre,” with people being slaughtered all around him. The absence of sleep, food, and water only added to their misery.

Miraculously, Gabay survived the attack, but the trauma of what he witnessed continues to haunt him, making it difficult for him to sleep at night. Nonetheless, he remains determined to join the fight against terror as a soldier once he recovers from his ordeal.

Reflecting on his own experience as a combat soldier, Gabay emphasizes the stark contrast between the actions of Hamas terrorists and the guidelines followed by the Israel Defense Force. He underscores the importance of maintaining humanity even in the face of such atrocities and condemns the merciless acts committed by the terrorists.

In the aftermath of the attack, the entire nation of Israel stands united in their determination to support one another and help those affected. The survivor’s account serves as a testament to the resilience and strength of the Israeli people in the face of adversity.