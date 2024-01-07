New Challenges Arise in Hostage Negotiations Following Assassination

Qatari officials have shared the news that negotiations with Hamas for the release of American and Israeli hostages have become more challenging following the killing of top Hamas commander Saleh al-Arouri. This statement was made by Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to the family members of the hostages. Al-Arouri was killed in a recent explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, however, no group has claimed responsibility for the incident.

Hamas had previously expressed their willingness to negotiate the release of 120 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons in exchange for 40 additional Israeli hostages. However, Israel rejected this offer, as well as a prior deal that would have implemented a cease-fire in the region. The negotiations involving Israel, the U.S., Qatar, Egypt, and Hamas encountered difficulties following the assassination of al-Arouri on January 2.

Israeli officials estimate that there are approximately 133 hostages still being held in Gaza. However, the U.S. has stressed that it is difficult to ascertain the exact number of hostages who are still alive.

While Israeli officials have denied any involvement in the strike that killed al-Arouri, they have acknowledged the precision with which the attack was carried out. Ambassador Mark Regev, adviser to Prime Minister Netanyahu, emphasized that the attack was not directed against the Lebanese state or the Hezbollah terrorist organization, but rather targeted the leadership of Hamas specifically.

Saleh al-Arouri played a significant role as one of the founders of Hamas’ military wing and in overseeing the group’s operations in the West Bank. He was considered one of Israel’s top targets in the conflict, alongside Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other senior members of the organization.

Although Israel is still open to a potential hostage deal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated that the ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza will likely continue for several more months.

