Leaders of Hamas have made startling admissions, revealing their desire for an ongoing war with Israel while displaying a complete lack of interest in governing the Gaza Strip or improving the lives of its two million inhabitants. These revelations, reported by various media outlets, shed light on the true intentions of this Palestinian group.

In a series of New York Times interviews, Khalil al-Hayya, a prominent member of Hamas’ leadership body, defended the organization’s surprise attack on Israeli civilians. He stated that the attack successfully brought the Palestinian issue to the forefront and disrupted any sense of calm in the region. It becomes clear that Hamas seeks to use violence to further its cause, rather than engage in peaceful negotiations.

Furthermore, Hamas leaders expressed little interest in providing essential services to the people of Gaza or assuming responsibility for governing the territory. Taher El-Nounou, a Hamas media adviser, stated that their goal is not to bring water, electricity, or any other basic necessities to Gaza. Instead, they hope for a perpetual state of war with Israel, rallying support from the Arab world.

Hamas claims that their recent battle against Israel was not driven by the desire to improve the situation in Gaza or address the needs of its residents. Rather, their intention is to completely overthrow the existing situation. These declarations reinforce the notion that Hamas prioritizes conflict over the well-being of the people it claims to represent.

As the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) responds to Hamas’ attack with heavy airstrikes, the people of Gaza continue to suffer in dire poverty. Meanwhile, Hamas leaders enjoy lives of luxury, accumulating massive sums of money. It is estimated that top Hamas officials, including Khaled Mashaal, Ismail Haniyeh, and Mousa Abu Marzouk, each possess substantial personal fortunes, collectively totaling billions of dollars. This wealth is allegedly acquired through a network of illicit financial activities, ranging from cryptocurrency and real estate to extortion and taxation of the Gaza population.

The revelations about Hamas’ motives and the vast amounts of money in their possession bring into question their commitment to the Palestinian cause. While the people of Gaza endure hardship, Hamas leaders seem focused on enriching themselves rather than working towards a prosperous and peaceful future.

(Original article source: Fox News)