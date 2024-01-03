Israel’s Mossad Vows to Bring Justice Following Attack

Israel’s Mossad intelligence service has made a vow to hunt down every member of Hamas involved in the recent attack on Israel. The deputy head of the Palestinian militant group was killed in a suspected Israeli strike in Beirut, which has raised tensions between Israel and Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah militia.

While Israel has not commented on its involvement in the attack, the remarks made by David Barnea, the chief of Mossad, indicate a strong possibility of Israeli responsibility. Barnea compared the situation to the aftermath of the 1972 Munich Massacre when Mossad agents tracked down and killed Palestinian militants involved in the attack on Israeli athletes.

The killing of the Hamas leader has left many uncertainties regarding the war. Israel has targeted several top Hamas leaders in the past, only to see them quickly replaced. However, this strike in Hezbollah’s Beirut stronghold could potentially escalate the low-intensity fighting along the Lebanon border into an all-out war.

Much depends on how Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, chooses to respond. Nasrallah has previously vowed to retaliate for any Israeli targeting of allied militant leaders in Lebanon, and a speech by him is expected later today.

The killing of Saleh Arouri, the most senior Hamas member slain since the war in Gaza began, has provided a morale boost for Israelis still recovering from the Oct. 7 attack. Barnea, at the funeral of former Mossad head Zvi Zamir, emphasized that the agency is committed to bringing justice to the murderers who raided the Gaza envelope.

Hezbollah and the Israeli military have been engaging in daily exchanges of fire along the Israeli-Lebanese border since the start of the Gaza war. However, Hezbollah has shown reluctance to escalate the situation further, possibly due to the fear of a repeat of the devastating 2006 war with Israel. Another destructive conflict could intensify opposition to Hezbollah within Lebanon.

The pressure is also on Hezbollah to show support for its ally Hamas. In an interview prior to Arouri’s killing, a Hamas official expressed confidence that Hezbollah would respond to any Israeli assassinations of Hamas officials in Lebanon. The situation remains volatile, with Hezbollah vowing a response to the strike and the Israeli military on high alert.

The United States has deployed military assets to the region in order to prevent further escalation. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is also expected to visit the area this week.

While the focus of the war remains on Gaza, where Israel seeks a “clear victory” over Hamas, the Mossad’s actions in Beirut demonstrate a willingness to reach into other countries to target Hamas leaders. The ultimate goal for Israel is to crush Hamas and secure the release of the hostages still held by the group. However, the ongoing conflict in Gaza has had devastating consequences, with thousands of lives lost and a significant portion of the population displaced and facing immense challenges.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)