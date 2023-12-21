Hamas Leader Arrives in Egypt for Negotiations on Hostage Release and Ceasefire as UN Vote is Delayed

In the latest development, Ismail Haniyeh, a prominent leader of Hamas, has arrived in Egypt to engage in negotiations regarding the release of Israeli hostages and the possibility of a ceasefire in Gaza. These talks are perceived as a positive sign towards achieving a truce, as Haniyeh had previously visited Egypt before the first successful deal last month, which resulted in the release of 110 hostages and a week-long ceasefire.

The ongoing negotiations are taking place amidst a delay in a UN resolution vote in New York, which calls for an extended ceasefire and increased aid deliveries to Gaza. This delay marks the third time the vote has been postponed. Meanwhile, the death toll in Gaza continues to rise, with the Hamas government media office reporting over 20,000 casualties, including 8,000 children and 6,200 women. The situation is further exacerbated by the looming threats of hunger and disease.

The envoys involved in the negotiations are intensely discussing the possible release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners. The Hamas government, as well as the smaller Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, is focused on determining the terms of the prisoner exchange. However, there is a significant divide between the two sides when it comes to the duration of the lull in fighting accompanying the exchange. Hamas insists on a longer ceasefire, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu views it as a temporary pause in their military campaign against Hamas.

Hamas has made it clear that they will only consider the release of more Israeli hostages once Israel ends its aggression and there is a significant increase in humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians. The issue of prisoners, according to Hamas, can only be negotiated once these conditions are met. The Israeli government, on the other hand, is adamant about the release of all remaining women and infirm male hostages.

The negotiations are being closely monitored by various countries, including the United States. Joe Biden, the US President, expressed dedication to pushing the talks forward but emphasized that no expectations should be set at this point. The White House national security spokesperson, John Kirby, described the discussions as serious and expressed hope for a positive outcome.

Simultaneously, a resolution proposed by the United Arab Emirates at the UN Security Council, calling for a suspension of hostilities and an increase in aid deliveries under UN supervision, has been delayed for the third time. The United States requested the delay due to concerns over monitoring of aid truck convoys and the lack of explicit mention of Israel’s role. While the UAE resolution includes assurances from the UN regarding consultation with Israel, the US administration wants these requirements to be explicitly stated in the text to avoid potential complications on the ground.

In Washington, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated the country’s commitment to increasing aid to Gaza. He highlighted the importance of ensuring the safe and secure distribution of assistance, in addition to creating predictable routes for its delivery. The opening of the Kerem Shalom crossing point between Israel and Gaza was noted as a positive step, with a 46-truck convoy delivering over 750 tonnes of goods from Jordan. US officials believe that this demonstrates progress and will benefit the people of Gaza.

The conflict in Gaza shows no signs of abating, with ongoing intense fighting, multiple airstrikes, and encirclement of areas by Israeli forces. Both the northern and southern regions of Gaza continue to witness heavy combat. The focus has shifted to Khan Younis, where Israeli troops maintain a presence in the city center.

Amidst this turmoil, there is hope that the impact on civilians will decrease and their suffering will ease. The aim is to transition the conflict into a lower intensity phase with more targeted operations and fewer forces involved.

