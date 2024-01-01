This week, a shocking television interview shed light on the horrifying experiences of a former hostage, Mia Schem. The French-Israeli tattoo artist described the brutalities she endured at the hands of Hamas, including being shot, assaulted, and subjected to inhumane conditions in Gaza. Despite her traumatic ordeal, Schem had previously appeared in a Hamas propaganda video, praising her captors in a coerced display of gratitude.

While it is reasonable to question the credibility of such a statement given the circumstances, it is concerning to see how easily public perception can be swayed. In an era plagued by Israelophobia, the clip went viral, portraying Hamas as noble freedom fighters unjustly demonized by the Jewish community. The damage had been done before Schem had a chance to tell her truth.

This distressing incident serves as a microcosm of how Hamas has skillfully manipulated the West. In an atmosphere of deep-rooted Israelophobia, the lines of morality have become increasingly blurred. Hamas commits acts of violence and terrorism, yet puts the blame on Israel. They massacre innocent civilians, but Israel is the one held accountable.

The tactics employed by Hamas are carefully calculated. They have spent years cultivating relationships with UN officials, NGO representatives, and the media. They comprehend the worldview of these circles, understanding that a mere supply of videos featuring civilian casualties is enough to manipulate the media, diplomats, sympathizers, and others who are easy targets for their propaganda.

Consequently, the false narrative that Israel is engaged in genocide in Gaza – an accusation dating back to Soviet times – has become widely accepted as fact. Even in educational settings, such as my daughter’s English class, the actions of the IDF are wrongly cited as an example of modern-day “savagery,” ignoring the true culprits – Hamas.

Let us clarify that our intention is not to undermine the suffering in Gaza. War, even when fought in self-defense, is a horrendous endeavor, and our hearts ache for peace. However, it is essential to recognize that our emotions are being exploited to steer us towards the side of darkness. The truth remains unaltered: Israel is behaving in a manner consistent with any other democratic nation facing impossible circumstances.

It is regrettable that Israel’s Ministry of Defense does not actively present daily briefings to provide accurate information about the Gaza conflict, similar to what occurs in Ukraine. Such transparency could help dispel the disinformation campaigns perpetuated by Hamas. Nevertheless, even if we were to accept Hamas’s figures, the ratio of combatant-to-civilian deaths in Gaza is believed to be 1:2. This is comparable to the ratios observed in urban warfare situations involving British and American forces. It is worth noting that Gaza poses an unprecedented challenge with its intricate network of tunnels and the presence of fervent jihadists who embrace death.

For Hamas, each innocent casualty serves as a victory. Going as far back as 2008, they have colluded with Iranian planners to establish missile-equipped facilities within hospitals and schools. The rationale behind this tactic is straightforward – martyrs are revered in Heaven, the media amplifies the heart-wrenching footage, and the pressure for a ceasefire intensifies. Hamas can then strategically plan their next offensive.

Conversely, each loss of life is a tragedy for Israel. They have displayed commendable effort in minimizing civilian casualties by issuing warnings before attacks. As John Kirby, the White House national security spokesman, admitted, very few modern militaries would do the same. This acknowledgement highlights the moral integrity demonstrated by Israel, despite the challenges they face.

In this era of flawed reasoning and susceptibility to manipulation, it is dishearteningly easy to falter into the depths of darkness. Hamas has leveraged the prevailing Israelophobia to their advantage, without even bothering to conceal their strategy. The key lies in controlling public emotions and narratives.

FAQs

Q: Is the portrayal of Hamas as noble freedom fighters accurate?

A: No, that portrayal is misleading. Hamas has a long history of violence and terrorism.

Q: How does Hamas manipulate public perception?

A: Hamas leverages misinformation and emotional manipulation to cast Israel in a negative light while presenting themselves as victims.

Q: What is Israelophobia?

A: Israelophobia refers to an unfounded and irrational prejudice or hostility towards Israel and its people.

Q: What steps does Israel take to minimize civilian casualties?

A: Israel warns civilians before carrying out military operations and takes precautions to avoid civilian casualties.

