In a small community near the border of Gaza, parents come together to cook for the soldiers who are preparing for Israel’s impending invasion of Gaza. Despite the gravity of the situation, the soldiers display a sense of celebration and camaraderie, unaware of the horrors that await them. As I listen to an interview with IDF Col. Golan Vach, he recounts the challenges faced by his team as they recover the bodies of victims from a gruesome bonfire set by Hamas at a music festival. The sheer brutality and inhumanity of Hamas become ever more apparent.

Moving towards Kibbutz Be’eri, one of the areas where terrorists infiltrated the border recently, the aftermath of the violence is evident. The bodies of residents and fallen defenders have been removed, along with those of the terrorists themselves. This scene of destruction has become all too familiar in recent days, with homes turned into sites of mass killings and the innocence of a pastoral community tainted by yellow gates that served as entryways for murderers.

The fighting in this region lasted for an intense 50 hours, leaving behind a devastated community and a tenth of the kibbutz’s population dead. It is clear that the Israeli forces exhibited immense courage and heroism in the face of an enemy that targeted not only military installations but also civilians. However, there seems to have been a failure within the IDF to fully comprehend the true nature and intentions of Hamas.

Despite evidence of Hamas’s bloodthirsty rhetoric, suicide bombings, and training of children in violence, there was a belief that the group’s increasing professionalism would pose a greater challenge to the army. There was a failure to grasp the simple fact that Hamas’s primary objective is to kill Jews. The assumption that Hamas could be deterred or bought off with financial incentives has proven to be significantly flawed.

During our visit to Be’eri, it became evident that Hamas meticulously organized its forces on October 7 with the intention of maximizing civilian casualties. While engaging with the limited armed forces deployed in the area, they enabled squads of murderers to quickly reach homes in various communities. This strategy made it incredibly difficult for rescue teams to save civilians, as Hamas controlled the roads and positioned themselves at community entrances.

The scenes witnessed in Be’eri were horrifying. Homes where families were bound and executed, children found lifelessly bound together, and terrorists hiding within the community waiting to recommence their killing spree. The terrorists spared no one, targeting every home and engaging in mass murder.

It is crucial not to underestimate the ruthlessness of Hamas. The improved professionalism and discipline within the organization have only served to make them more effective at carrying out their savage acts. The notion that Hamas could be tamed or controlled through negotiations and governance has proven to be a grave mistake.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is Hamas?

A: Hamas is a Palestinian militant group that aims to establish an Islamic state in the region and eliminate Israel.

Q: How dangerous is Hamas?

A: Hamas is a highly dangerous and ruthless organization that has engaged in acts of violence, including suicide bombings and targeting civilians.

Q: What are the primary objectives of Hamas?

A: The primary objectives of Hamas are to kill Jews and establish Islamic governance in the region.

Q: How has Hamas evolved over time?

A: Hamas has become increasingly professional and disciplined, making them more effective at carrying out their violent acts.

Q: Can Hamas be deterred or controlled?

A: The belief that Hamas can be deterred or appeased through negotiations or financial incentives has proven to be flawed.

