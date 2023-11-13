New Agreement on Collaboration Emerges between Hamas and Iran

In a recent development, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, convened in Qatar to discuss the strategic implications of the Palestinian militant group’s recent attack in Israel. Both parties have reached an agreement to further intensify their collaboration in order to effectively pursue Hamas’s overarching objectives.

During the meeting, held in Qatar’s capital city of Doha, the Iranian foreign minister commended the attack as a significant triumph, labeling it a “historic victory” that has directly challenged Israel’s continued occupation of Palestinian territory. Additionally, the leaders recognized the attack as a resolute blow to Israel’s dominance in the region.

This new agreement on collaboration between Hamas and Iran marks a crucial milestone in their ongoing strategic relationship. By aligning their efforts and resources, the two entities aim to strengthen their collective capability to achieve their shared goals.

With the intensified cooperation between Hamas and Iran, there is potential for a significant shift in the dynamics of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As Hamas continues to leverage its militant activities, Iran’s support will likely provide valuable resources, including financial assistance, weaponry, and diplomatic backing, further bolstering Hamas’s position against Israeli forces.

The cooperative efforts made by Hamas and Iran are rooted in their mutual aspirations for Palestinian self-determination, the end of Israeli occupation, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. Both entities perceive these goals as essential to addressing the long-standing grievances of the Palestinian people.

