The Long Road to Freedom: The Plight of Israeli Hostages

The heart-wrenching story of families desperately awaiting the return of their loved ones who were abducted from Israel is not a new one. Aviram Shaul knows this all too well. His brother, Oron Shaul, tragically lost his life during the 2014 war in Gaza. Since then, Aviram has been tirelessly advocating for the return of his brother’s body, which is believed to be held by Hamas. The same goes for Hadar Goldin, another soldier who lost his life in the same war, and whose remains are also being held by the group. In addition to these fallen soldiers, Hamas is also believed to be holding two living Israeli civilians, Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, both of whom crossed into Gaza in separate incidents.

Aviram Shaul, in a recent phone interview, described the surreal experience of suddenly finding himself joined in his battle by over 200 other families who are facing the same plight. For years, he and the Goldin family have felt frustrated and abandoned, as their attempts to pressure the Israeli government into securing the release of their loved ones’ remains have seemingly been in vain. Despite their pleas, the Israeli government has remained tight-lipped on the matter.

A renewed sense of hope has emerged with the renewed focus on the issue of hostages. Avera Mengistu’s family sees this as an opportunity to finally secure his release. After walking into Gaza in 2014, Mengistu was showcased in a hostage video released by Hamas earlier this year, confirming his continued existence. Similarly, a video of Hisham al-Sayed in a bed, wearing an oxygen mask, was released by the group last year. Unfortunately, the family of al-Sayed did not respond to interview requests.

Ilan Mengistu, Avera’s brother, expressed the belief that the current situation presents a unique opportunity to bring the hostages home. While acknowledging the pain and suffering of his own family over the past nine years, he empathized with the newer hostage families and urged them to hold onto hope.

The Goldin and Shaul families have been actively supporting the families of the new hostages, connecting them with various governmental bodies and trauma resources. These families have also been engaging with officials in Israel and across the globe, raising awareness through posters and public displays in numerous cities.

Leah Goldin, Hadar Goldin’s mother, emphasized the need for the international community to do more. She called on countries that have pushed Israel for a cease-fire to take a more active role in advocating for the release of the hostages. She also suggested that aid to Gaza should be limited until the hostages are returned.

The Goldin and Shaul families remain resolute in their determination to ensure that their relatives are not forgotten. They believe that the distinction made by the Israeli military between their loved ones and other kidnapped civilians and soldiers is impossible to make. Until every captive is accounted for and returned, their fight will continue.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is the current situation regarding the Israeli hostages held by Hamas? The Israeli soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, who lost their lives during the 2014 war in Gaza, are still being held by Hamas. Additionally, two Israeli civilians, Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, who crossed into Gaza in separate incidents, are also believed to be held captive by the group. Q: What has been the response of the Israeli government? The Israeli government has declined to comment on the matter. The families of the hostages have expressed feelings of frustration and abandonment after years of failed attempts to secure their loved ones’ release. Q: Is there any hope for the release of the hostages? The renewed focus on the issue has brought some hope to the families. Recently, evidence of Avera Mengistu’s continued existence was presented through a hostage video released by Hamas. However, the situation remains complex, and the families continue to endure the pain and suffering of their loved ones staying captive. They call on the international community to take a more active role in advocating for their release.

<!–Sources:

The New York Times–>