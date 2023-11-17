Israel Urged to Cease Drone Flights over Gaza in Hostage Negotiations

Israeli officials and a source familiar with ongoing negotiations have revealed that Hamas has demanded Israel to halt its surveillance drone flights over Gaza as part of its conditions to pause military operations in exchange for the release of hostages. While Israel may consider pausing military operations for the release of hostages, the request to stop drone overflights presents a challenge as it would mean losing track of the movements of Hamas operatives. The demand regarding drones has not been officially rejected or accepted yet.

Israel has been using drones as a primary means of surveillance to monitor the battlefield and gather intelligence. However, complying with Hamas’ drone request would limit Israel’s ability to observe Hamas movements from above, potentially allowing Hamas to reposition its fighters and reshuffle the hiding locations of hostages. This could put Israeli troops at risk and jeopardize Israel’s military advantage.

The United States has also been involved in the efforts to locate and secure the release of hostages, conducting surveillance drone flights in support of Israel’s mission. It is important to note that the American intelligence gathered through these drone flights is not being used for lethal strikes.

As negotiations continue, mediated by Qatar, the parties involved are working towards reaching an agreement on various issues, including the duration of a potential pause in fighting and the number of hostages to be released. President Joe Biden has engaged with Qatar’s leader in support of these negotiations.

Hamas has made additional demands during the negotiations, such as increased aid and fuel into Gaza, the release of Palestinian women and children from Israeli prisons, and allowing Palestinians who sought refuge in southern Gaza to return to northern Gaza.

While progress has been made, there is no guarantee of a breakthrough, and a deal, if reached, is still expected to be days away. Israel’s National Security Council chairman has stated that the country faces heavy international pressure to declare a ceasefire and humanitarian pauses in Gaza but emphasized that a ceasefire will only be considered after the hostages are freed.

Senior officials from the Biden administration, including National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and CIA Director Bill Burns, have been actively involved in the efforts to secure the release of hostages. The process has been described as emotionally challenging, intensifying as a potential deal becomes more attainable.

