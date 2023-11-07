Analysis: Putin’s Strategic Move to Use Middle East Crisis as a Distraction

A recent violent assault by Hamas against Israel on Vladimir Putin’s birthday has raised questions about the role of the Kremlin in stirring up multiple global crises. While it may be tempting to see Putin as the mastermind behind these conflicts, it is more accurate to recognize that he is leveraging them to his advantage.

Putin’s strategic priority is to divert Western support and attention away from Ukraine, and a massive conflagration in Israel serves this purpose well. By playing up the chaos and portraying a Middle East war as a win for Russia, Putin’s propagandists are spreading a narrative that the money for Ukraine will dry up.

The question arises – how directly involved is Russia in these crises? In the case of Hamas’ attacks, while Russia has cultivated relationships with the Islamist militants, it is not as crucial as Iran in terms of providing arms and financing. Moscow’s political support for Hamas may have emboldened them to undertake violence, but any direct role by Russia is likely to be minimal.

However, the flirtations with Hamas and support for the Palestinians serve Putin’s larger agenda of positioning himself as a player in a global realignment against the West. He seeks to portray Russia as an important player alongside China and Iran, blaming the West for the war in Ukraine and positioning the conflict as a battle over the principles of the new world order.

In addition to the Middle East, Putin’s critics also accuse him of deliberately instigating a crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh in the Southern Caucasus. This conflict resulted in the displacement of tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians, further fueling the perception that Putin is actively stirring up crises to distract the West.

While Putin may not have directly ignited all these crises, he is certainly capitalizing on them to divert attention and support away from Ukraine. The challenge for the West lies in dealing with multiple crises simultaneously and not losing focus on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

As the spotlight remains on the Middle East and other hotspots around the world, it is crucial for policymakers to remain vigilant and not allow Putin’s strategic moves to undermine efforts to address urgent global challenges.