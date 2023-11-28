New Article: The Plight of Innocence: A Child’s Fate in the Midst of Terror

In a distressing turn of events, a 10-month-old baby, along with his parents and sibling, was abducted by Hamas on October 7th. However, Israel has now disclosed that the youngest captive, Kfir Bibas, has been handed over to another Palestinian group in Khan Yunis. This shocking development has raised grave concerns about Kfir’s well-being and his potential use as a bargaining chip in the ongoing negotiations between Hamas and Israel.

Khan Yunis, a city located in southern Gaza, is poised to shoulder the brunt of renewed hostilities once the current ceasefire agreement concludes. It is in this volatile location that Kfir Bibas is believed to be held, captive amidst the increasing tension between Israel and Hamas.

The Israel Defense Forces’ Arabic spokesman, Avichay Adraee, confirmed that the Bibas family, including Kfir and his brother Ariel, have been transferred to another terror group in Khan Yunis. The infants under one year old detained by Hamas in their prisons are treated as spoils, according to Adraee. Shockingly, these innocent children are sometimes even handed over to other terrorist organizations within the Gaza Strip.

International security analyst Michael Horowitz has shed light on the identity of this new captor—the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. This secular Marxist-Leninist revolutionary organization, recognized by the U.S. as a terrorist group, now seemingly controls the fate of the Bibas family. As despair and anguish engulf the family, their situation is further compounded by the decision to move Kfir. The distress they endure at the hands of their captors is nothing short of psychological torture.

Israel remains steadfast in holding Hamas responsible for the welfare of all hostages, irrespective of whether they have been handed over to other groups. This assertion underscores the gravity of the situation and the urgent need to secure the safe release of innocent lives held captive amidst the tumultuous conflict between Israel and Hamas.

[Source: The Telegraph]