Hamas Releases Thai and Filipino Citizens in Separate Deal: A Unique Perspective

Hamas has recently freed a group of Thai and Filipino nationals who were being held captive in Gaza. This release came as part of a separate agreement, separate from the one between Israel and Hamas that saw the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners. The Thai nationals are currently on their way out of the strip with the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). This release is a result of negotiations mediated by Qatar and Egypt, with Qatar playing a key role.

Although not directly covered by the truce deal between Hamas and Israel, Qatar and Egypt were able to facilitate a separate agreement with Hamas for the release of the Thai and Filipino citizens. The negotiation track was opened when Thailand’s foreign minister visited Qatar, leading to a specific agreement with Hamas for their release. It is important to note that the Thai nationals were the largest group of foreigners taken captive.

The released group was brought to Rafah and then to the Karem Abu Salem crossing, east of the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip. From there, they were transported to a processing point at the Hatzerim Air Force base and are expected to be taken to the Shamir Medical Centre southeast of Tel Aviv. At this point, the detailed information about the gender and names of the released individuals is not known, according to Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Aside from Qatar and Egypt, Israel, Iran, Malaysia, and the ICRC were also thanked by the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their assistance. Notably, Iran and Thailand have maintained friendly relations, and members of Thailand’s Muslim minority made unofficial trips to Tehran to seek the captives’ freedom.

The October 7 attack by Hamas resulted in the capture of approximately 240 people, with 23 Thai workers believed to be among them. Sadly, an additional 32 Thai workers were killed in the attack in southern Israel. Thailand had around 30,000 workers employed mainly in Israel’s agricultural sector at the time of the attack, but over 8,600 have been voluntarily repatriated since then.

It is important to highlight that Thai workers in Israel are paid significantly higher wages, a minimum of 5,300 shekels a month ($2,000), compared to their earnings in Thailand. This wage difference reflects the demand for Thai workers in Israel’s agricultural sector and the importance of their contributions.

Qatar played a leading role in the intense negotiations that took place over several weeks. These negotiations involved coordination with the United States and Egypt to secure the release of 50 civilian hostages, a brief truce, and access to humanitarian aid for Gaza. As a result, Hamas released thirteen Israelis, including dual nationals.

It is worth noting that despite the captive release deal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that it does not mark the end of the war. Israel remains committed to its goal of “eliminating” Hamas. Benny Gantz, a member of Israel’s war cabinet, echoed this sentiment, reassuring the families of captives that the military action in Gaza will resume after the humanitarian pause.

In conclusion, the release of the Thai and Filipino citizens by Hamas in a separate deal sheds light on the complex negotiations taking place amidst the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It is a testament to the diplomatic efforts made by Qatar, Egypt, and other countries involved to secure the freedom of hostages and to establish a ceasefire, even though the conflict is far from over.

