Hamas’ Kidnapping: Franco-Israeli Woman Taken Hostage in Terrifying Incident

Hamas, the militant group operating in Gaza, has recently released a shocking video depicting the abduction of an Israeli woman during the devastating attacks that occurred on October 7th. These attacks resulted in over 1,300 fatalities and plunged the region into a war-torn state. The video shows the woman, identified as 21-year-old Miya Schem, with her arm wrapped in bandages, indicating she had undergone surgery for an injury sustained during the ordeal.

Miya Schem hails from the small Israeli city of Sderot, located near the Gaza border. On the day of the attacks, she was attending the Supernova Sukkot Music Festival on Kibbutz Re’im when Hamas operatives launched a sudden assault on the gathering. Tragically, at least 260 people at the event lost their lives, and numerous others, including Miya, were taken captive.

In the brief video released by Hamas, medical professionals can be seen tending to Miya’s injury. Speaking directly to the camera, she shares her hope of being reunited with her family as soon as possible. “They’re caring for me, they’re treating me, they’re giving me medication. Everything is okay,” she reassures. “I’m only asking to be returned home as soon as possible, to my family, to my parents, to my siblings. Please get us out of here as soon as possible.”

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed Miya’s abduction and have been in contact with her family since the incident occurred. They are currently implementing various intelligence and operational strategies to secure the safe return of all hostages, including Miya.

While Hamas attempts to portray themselves as humane through the video release, their actions speak volumes about their true nature as a terrorist organization. The IDF has rightly condemned their horrific acts, highlighting the countless innocent lives they have taken and the ongoing abduction of innocent victims.

Miya’s family has expressed relief at seeing her in the video and knowing she is safe. They, along with other French families affected by this tragic event, have appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron for assistance in securing the freedom of their loved ones.

