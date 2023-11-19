Understanding the Ongoing Conflict: Hamas and IDF Clash Over Firing of Rockets

In the latest development of the ongoing conflict, Hamas has launched a series of rockets at the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has expressed determination to track down those responsible for the attack. This intense clash highlights the deep-rooted tensions between the two sides.



Hamas, an Islamic political and military organization, has been in control of the Gaza Strip since 2007. The group’s primary goal is to establish an independent Palestinian state. The IDF, on the other hand, is the military force of the State of Israel, responsible for protecting the country and its citizens.



The recent rocket attacks from Hamas have intensified the already volatile situation. The IDF is now taking strategic measures to neutralize the threat and ensure the safety of Israeli citizens.



While the clash between Hamas and the IDF continues, it is important to consider the underlying factors fueling this conflict. The issue of Palestinian statehood and the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories has long been a contentious point of contention. The ongoing violence only exacerbates the existing tensions and poses significant challenges for achieving a peaceful resolution.

