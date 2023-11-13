TEL AVIV—Recent incidents involving Hamas fighters launching assaults on Israeli towns and settlements have revealed a distressing directive: the prioritization of maximizing casualties.

Gone are the days of conventional military objectives. The written orders carried by these fighters explicitly instruct them to focus on causing as much loss of life as possible. However, it is essential to clarify that these orders do not emanate from a legitimate authority. Instead, they reflect the extremist ideology and tactics employed by Hamas, an organization designated as a terrorist group by several countries.

Hamas, whose name is an acronym for Harakat al-Muqawama al-Islamiyya (Islamic Resistance Movement), is a paramilitary organization that operates primarily in the Palestinian territories. The group’s ideological foundations stem from a combination of political, social, and religious factors, deeply entwined with a desire to reclaim the land and establish an Islamic state.

While some may argue that such actions are born out of desperation or a response to perceived oppression, the deliberate targeting of civilians reveals a disturbing disregard for human life. The indiscriminate attacks perpetrated by Hamas fighters result in immense suffering, sorrow, and lasting trauma for the communities affected.

Even though the directives highlight the brutal intentions of these fighters, it is crucial to recognize the legitimate self-defense measures employed by Israeli security forces. Their primary goal is to protect their citizens amidst the relentless assault.

