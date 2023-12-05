In a shocking revelation, it has been confirmed that Hamas drugged Israeli hostages with tranquilizers before their release. This information came to light during a recent Knesset Health Committee meeting discussing the health conditions of the 110 civilian hostages who returned to Israel from Gaza. The hostages had been exchanged for Palestinians facing terrorism-related charges.

Contrary to claims made by various social media accounts, which portrayed the hostages as being in good spirits upon their release, Israeli lawmaker Moshe Saada revealed that the hostages were given pills by Hamas to induce a state of euphoria. Speaking on behalf of the hostages’ families, Saada asserted that the hostages were administered “all kinds of pills so that they feel high.” This revelation prompted a discussion on the nature of these pills.

Ronit Endevelt, the head of Israel’s Health Ministry’s Nutrition Department, confirmed that the hostages were given Clonex, an Israeli brand name for Klonopin, which is a tranquilizer from the benzodiazepine class. This sedative not only relaxes muscles but also has hypnotic properties, typically taking effect within an hour. It can induce a feeling of euphoria and is sometimes used recreationally.

The administration of these tranquilizers by Hamas was a cruel tactic employed to psychologically torment the hostages. Saada emphasized that for individuals unaccustomed to its effects, a pill like Clonex can quickly create a false sense of being “high” while their actual mental state remains low.

This drugging is just one aspect of the physical violence, psychological torture, and neglect suffered by the hostages at the hands of Hamas. The Health Ministry’s presentation to the committee also touched upon the hostages’ nutritional situation. It was revealed that most of the hostages experienced significant weight loss during their captivity. Children held together with adults fared relatively better, while the injured hostages were in a worse nutritional condition. Some doctors, who provided care for the hostages, reported that they were suffering from malnutrition, having lost 10-20% of their body weight.

Moreover, right before the hostages’ release, they were given food to present a healthier appearance. However, this approach to nutrition was insufficient to address the severe deficiencies faced by the hostages. Many of them were lacking Vitamin D due to being deprived of sunlight, and some experienced digestion problems. The Health Ministry also anticipates future complications, such as digestive issues and eating disorders, resulting from their ordeal.

Shir Siegal, the daughter of Aviva Siegal, who was among the freed hostages, shared chilling details of their captivity. She revealed that the hostages were handcuffed, tortured, and denied necessary medical treatment. Siegal debunked the notion that their captors treated them well, emphasizing that they were deprived of basic necessities like food and water. The anguish felt by Siegal and other hostages’ relatives was palpable, as they pleaded with the Israeli government to prioritize efforts in securing the release of their loved ones.

During the committee meeting, the focus was on the healthcare received by the freed hostages upon their return to Israel. Each hostage was accompanied by a nurse from their health fund to ensure proper medication and coordinate their physical and mental well-being. Israel’s National Insurance Institute allocated a social worker to support each hostage’s family and provided a grant of NIS 100,000 ($26,800 USD) to each freed hostage. In addition to medical care, the Health Ministry documented evidence of war crimes committed against the hostages while they were hospitalized.

FAQ:

Q: What drugs were administered to the Israeli hostages by Hamas?

A: The hostages were given tranquilizers, specifically Clonex (Klonopin), to create a false sense of well-being.

Q: What are the potential effects of Clonex?

A: Clonex is a sedative and muscle relaxant with hypnotic properties. It can induce a feeling of euphoria and is sometimes used as a recreational drug.

Q: How did the hostages’ nutritional status change during their captivity?

A: Most of the hostages experienced significant weight loss, with children faring relatively better. Hostages deprived of sunlight lacked Vitamin D, and some developed digestive problems. Future complications, including eating disorders, are expected.

Q: How were the freed hostages cared for upon their return to Israel?

A: Each hostage was accompanied by a nurse, who ensured proper medication and coordinated their physical and mental healthcare. Social workers were assigned to their families, and financial assistance was provided by Israel’s National Insurance Institute.

Q: What evidence of war crimes did the Health Ministry document?

A: The Health Ministry documented findings on the hostages’ bodies that indicated war crimes had been committed while they were still in the hospital.

Source: [Recommended source]