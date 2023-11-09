Despite Extensive Preparations, Hamas’s Attack on Israel Caught Officials Off Guard

One fact remains certain amidst the chaos and devastation caused by Hamas’s recent attack on Israeli border towns: the extremist group’s meticulous planning and preparation for the assault were widely overlooked. Less than a month before the deadly massacre, Hamas released a propaganda video showcasing their fighters practicing the assault on a replica of the border gate, engaging in live-fire exercises, and destroying mock-ups of concrete towers and a communications antenna.

Experts suggest that there were clear indications of Hamas’s intentions, but Israeli officials failed to interpret these signs accurately. Bradley Bowman, a former US Army officer and senior director at the Center on Military and Political Power, stated that there were likely warnings that should have sparked necessary preparations to prevent the terrorist acts. However, it appears that these warnings were either not heeded or underestimated.

The video released by Hamas was just one of many pieces of evidence pointing to the group’s extensive training and preparations. The Associated Press reviewed dozens of videos released by Hamas in the past year and used satellite imagery to confirm that the mock-up town seen in the video was located outside Al-Mawasi, on the southern coast of the Gaza Strip. Additionally, it was discovered that the annual live-fire exercise, operation “Strong Pillar,” had been moved up by four months this year, raising questions about the timing of the attack.

A CNN investigation delved deeper into Hamas’s training and propaganda efforts, revealing that militants trained in at least six different sites across Gaza over the course of two years. The months of preparations leading up to the attack were extensive and meticulously planned.

However, despite all these preparations, Hamas managed to catch Israeli officials off guard with the scale and coordination of their assault. The surprise element was not the individual tactics employed by the group, but rather the seamless coordination and integration of these tactics. Michael Milshtein, a retired Israeli colonel, admitted to being caught off guard by the ambition and scale of the rampage.

Ultimately, Hamas’s ability to breach Israel’s fortified border and carry out the deadly attack highlights a failure on the part of Israeli intelligence to fully grasp the extent of the threat. The construction of a larger and more fortified wall had been proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a solution to recurring tunnel attacks from Hamas. However, the attack demonstrated that this defense measure was not sufficient to combat Hamas’s sophisticated tactics.

In the aftermath of the attack, it is crucial for Israeli officials to reevaluate their intelligence and security strategies to ensure that such a devastating breach does not happen again. The lessons learned from this tragic event must be used to strengthen Israel’s defenses and prevent future attacks by extremist groups.