New Perspective: Hamas’s Strategic Tactics in the Attack on Israel

In a recent development, it has been revealed that the Palestinian Islamist group, Hamas, strategically deployed a well-trained force of approximately 1,000 fighters to execute one of the most devastating attacks on Israel in recent history. Instead of engaging in a disorganized assault, Hamas meticulously organized its fighters into specialized units to maximize the impact and effectiveness of their operation.

Gone are the days of haphazard attacks; Hamas has adapted and evolved its tactics over time. According to a source familiar with the group, Hamas fighters have been undergoing rigorous training in Gaza since the last conflict in 2021. Surprisingly, some of these training sessions were actually conducted in plain sight, with the group practicing military landings by building a mock Israeli settlement and storming it. This bold approach not only showcases their determination but also signifies their desire to improve their skills to confront their adversary more effectively.

One of the striking aspects of this well-coordinated attack was the deployment of a missile unit. At the onset of the operation, Hamas claimed to have fired 3,000 rockets, while Israeli military sources state that approximately 2,500 rockets were launched during the bombardment. This intensified barrage of rockets had a dual purpose: to cause shock and confusion among Israeli forces and to provide cover for Hamas fighters to breach the fortified fence surrounding Gaza. By utilizing these rockets, Hamas sought to create chaos and seize the opportunity to carry out their operation.

Notably, Hamas’s innovation extended beyond conventional means of attack. The group employed an airborne unit consisting of fighters using hang gliders and motorized paragliders. These teams flew over the border and secured the terrain, paving the way for the main ground assault. The use of paragliders showcased Hamas’s determination to utilize unconventional methods, adding an element of surprise and disorientation to their strategy.

Perhaps the most audacious aspect of this orchestrated attack was the deployment of a 400-strong elite commando ground unit. These highly trained commandoes utilized explosives to breach the fortified Gaza fence, enabling infiltration into Israeli territory. After a group of commandoes initially crossed on motorcycles, bulldozers were deployed to widen the gaps, allowing for entry of the entire team in their four-wheel drive vehicles. Once on Israeli soil, the commandoes systematically attacked the first line of defense, raided sleeping quarters of soldiers, and seized control over strategic bases and headquarters. This unit’s swift and decisive actions played a significant role in the success of Hamas’s operation.

To assist in their overall strategy, Hamas also employed a drone unit for border surveillance. In a video released by the group, drones named Zouari were showcased, claiming they were used to pave the way for infiltration into Israeli territory. Additionally, an intelligence unit operated to identify the positions and movements of Israeli soldiers, creating an advantage for Hamas by monitoring their headquarters.

This recent attack by Hamas highlights the group’s evolution in strategic warfare. By deploying specialized units and employing innovative tactics, they demonstrated a level of planning, coordination, and adaptability that underscores the changing face of modern conflict. While the consequences of such attacks are unfortunate, it is essential to understand and analyze these strategies to prevent further escalating tensions and secure a lasting peace in the region.

