Russia’s Role and Relations in the Israel-Hamas Conflict

Russia is finding itself in a complex position amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, as it maintains relationships with all the key players involved – Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Hamas, and Iran. The recent visit of a Hamas delegation to Moscow, led by Moussa Abu Marzouk, Hamas’ international relations chief, has raised concerns and criticism from Israel.

The discussion during the meeting between Hamas and Russian Foreign Ministry officials revolved around the release of foreign hostages held in Gaza, as well as the evacuation of Russian citizens and foreigners from the enclave. Russia has reported 16 Russian citizens killed and eight others missing as a result of Hamas’ attack on Israel, with one Russian-Israeli citizen also being held captive in Gaza.

In response to Hamas’ visit, the Israeli Foreign Ministry condemned it as a support for terrorism and called on the Russian government to expel the Hamas members immediately. However, Russia’s relations with Israel have been strained due to disagreements over Moscow’s response to the war and its close ties with Tehran.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani also visited Moscow to discuss bilateral cooperation on unspecified international security issues. This highlights the complexity of Russia’s position, as it navigates its relationships with various actors involved in the conflict.

Adding to the mix, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to visit Moscow soon for an official visit, where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The date of Abbas’ visit is yet to be announced.

Russia has been calling for a cease-fire and peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians since the beginning of the war. Russian officials have criticized US policy in the Middle East, stating that the conflict is a clear example of its failure to find compromises in resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Russia’s attempts to play a role in the war at the United Nations have faced challenges, with resolutions condemning violence against civilians failing to pass. Despite this, Russia continues to seek influence and boost its standing in the global arena by developing closer ties with Hamas.

Overall, Russia’s role and relations in the Israel-Hamas conflict illustrate the complex dynamics at play, as the country maintains multiple relationships with conflicting parties. The pursuit of friendly relations with Hamas and Abbas is part of Russia’s broader strategy to increase its influence and challenge the existing international order. However, Russia’s leverage in the conflict remains limited, given the presence of US naval power in the region.