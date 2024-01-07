Israeli Forces Claim to Have Successfully Disabled Hamas Command in Gaza

Israeli forces have announced that they have successfully disabled Hamas’s command structure in the northern Gaza Strip. According to army spokesman Daniel Hagari, the militants now operate sporadically in the area without any commanding presence. While the exact number of militants killed by Israel remains unverified, the army claims that approximately 8,000 militants have been eliminated.

The focus of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has now shifted towards dismantling Hamas in south and central Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated Israel’s commitment to eliminating Hamas, securing the release of hostages, and ensuring that Gaza poses no further threat to Israel. Netanyahu emphasized the need to continue with the campaign until a complete victory is achieved.

Since the conflict began, Israel has reported over 22,000 casualties, while the Hamas-run health ministry states that more than 120 people have died in the past 24 hours alone. The territory has been left in ruins, with a majority of its 2.3 million population displaced.

FAQ:

Q: What is Hamas?

A: Hamas is a Palestinian political and military organization that operates primarily in the Gaza Strip. It aims to establish an independent Palestinian state.

Q: How did the conflict start?

A: The conflict began after Hamas gunmen launched a surprise attack on southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and the capture of 240 individuals as hostages.

Q: What is the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF)?

A: The IDF is the military forces of Israel and is responsible for defending the country and its citizens from external threats.

Q: What is the casualty count from the conflict?

A: The exact casualty count is difficult to determine, but both Israel and Hamas have reported significant numbers of casualties. The number of casualties provided in this article are based on the information from both sides involved in the conflict.

Q: What is the current situation in the conflict?

A: Israeli forces claim to have disabled the command structure of Hamas in northern Gaza and are now focused on dismantling the organization in other parts of the region. The conflict has resulted in significant destruction and displacement of the population.

