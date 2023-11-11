Hamas Assault on Gaza Border: Capturing Soldiers and Civilians Sparks Intense Conflict

In a shocking and deadly assault on the border between Gaza and Israel, the Hamas terror group has claimed to have captured both Israeli soldiers and civilians. The attack, which took place on Saturday, involved firing thousands of rockets into Israeli communities and sending gunmen into Israeli territory via land, sea, and air. The assault resulted in the deaths of at least 22 people and left hundreds injured.

This multi-pronged attack, coming on the heels of the 50th anniversary of the surprise invasion on Yom Kippur, appeared to catch the Israeli military and security forces completely off guard. Hamas gunmen were able to overrun at least one military base and move through Israeli border communities, killing and capturing residents with little resistance. Videos circulating online showed Hamas fighters parading stolen Israeli military vehicles, including a tank, through the streets. Tragically, there were also reports of captured Israelis being killed.

The Israeli military has refrained from providing specific details about casualties or kidnappings as the battle with the infiltrators continues. However, social media has been flooded with videos showing the extent of the conflict, with images of Palestinian crowds dragging and trampling an Israeli soldier’s body and Hamas fighters engaged in gun battles in various Israeli communities.

The infiltration of fighters into southern Israel represents a significant accomplishment and escalation by Hamas. As a result, millions of Israelis have been forced to seek shelter and hunker down in safe rooms to protect themselves from ongoing rocket explosions and gun battles. Many cities and towns have emptied as the military has closed roads near Gaza.

While details of how Hamas managed to catch the army off guard remain unknown, it raises questions about the effectiveness of Israel’s border defenses. The barrier along the Gaza border, designed to prevent infiltrations, includes underground structures, cameras, high-tech sensors, and advanced listening technology. Reports suggest that recent riots along the Gaza border may have been a cover for terrorists to place explosives that were used to breach the barrier.

The current situation has sparked fear and concern among residents of communities along the border. Many have reported shooting by terrorists within kibbutzim and other residential areas and have expressed frustration over the perceived lack of Israeli Defense Forces presence on the streets.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that the country is at war and vowed to exact an “unprecedented price” from Hamas. The Israeli military has called up reserves in response to the escalating conflict.

Hamas has a history of capturing Israeli soldiers and civilians as a means to extract concessions from Israel. In 2011, Israel exchanged over 1,000 Palestinian security prisoners for soldier Gilad Shalit, who had been captured in a cross-border attack. However, in recent years, Israel has been more cautious about engaging in major prisoner swaps. Prior to this assault, Hamas held the bodies of two Israeli soldiers and two live civilians.

The international community has expressed concern and called for the immediate release of any captured Israeli hostages. The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, condemned the taking of civilians as hostages and demanded their immediate release, stating that it goes against international law.

