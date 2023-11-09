Hamas to Release Foreign Hostages Abducted in Massacre

Hamas announced plans to release a number of foreign hostages who were abducted during the October 7 massacre. The decision is said to be the result of mediation by certain countries, although the specific details of the negotiations remain undisclosed. The terror group’s military wing spokesperson, known as Abu Obeida, made the announcement in a televised address.

Unlike previous statements by Hamas, this release applies specifically to foreign hostages. However, Israel has rejected Hamas’ distinction and is calling for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. Israel views Hamas’ promises as a form of psychological warfare.

It should be noted that approximately 50 hostages are believed to be held by other terror groups, such as Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The exact veracity of this claim cannot be independently verified at this time.

In a surprising development, Abu Obeida commented on Israeli domestic affairs, predicting that the war would mark the end of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political career. He boasted that even if he managed to secure the release of just one hostage after a month, it would take another 20 years to free the rest.

The October 7 onslaught orchestrated by Hamas and allied terror groups saw over 1,400 people killed, mostly civilians attacked in their homes and at a music festival. In response to these massacres, Israel has vowed to dismantle Hamas and spare no effort to secure the freedom of all hostages. While the IDF has intensified its operations in Gaza, it has held back on a full ground offensive to avoid jeopardizing hostage negotiations.

Meanwhile, Qatar, an influential mediator due to its hosting of both a US military base and Hamas’s political bureau, continues to play a crucial role in securing the release of hostages. Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani affirmed ongoing efforts during a meeting with Thailand’s Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara. The foreign minister has traveled to Qatar and Egypt for talks on the fate of Thai nationals held captive in Gaza.

The conflict has greatly impacted Thai workers in Israel, with at least 32 casualties and numerous injuries reported. The Thai government is providing financial assistance to those who wish to return home, acknowledging the financial challenges faced by the affected individuals. The complexity of the situation and the high civilian casualties have prompted calls for an immediate ceasefire.