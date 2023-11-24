Hamas leader Khaled Mashal’s recent remarks urging Moroccan citizens to pressure King Mohammed VI to terminate the country’s relations with Israel have ignited a significant backlash. Mashal made these statements during a virtual “political festival” organized by a group linked to the Moroccan Islamist Justice and Development (PJD) party. While receiving some support, Mashal’s call to exert pressure on the Moroccan leadership has been widely viewed as instigating civil unrest and provoking hostility towards the king.

In response to Mashal’s remarks, Moroccan politician Naufal Boamri criticized them as “inflammatory and poisonous statements” that disregard Morocco’s sovereign diplomatic decisions. The Popular Movement Party also condemned Mashal’s statement as a “direct incitement to discord” and an attempt to impose demands on an independent state, according to Morocco World News. Many Moroccans also expressed their dismay online, leading to the trending hashtag “only the King can address Moroccans” on social media.

Morocco established full diplomatic relations with Israel in 2020 under the landmark Abraham Accords, brokered by former U.S. President Donald Trump. This marked a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to foster peaceful relations and cooperation in the region. In a display of goodwill, Israel promptly sent a humanitarian aid team to assist Morocco following a devastating earthquake.

Israel’s efforts to bolster ties with Morocco extended to the tourism sector, with Israeli airline Arkia announcing plans to launch flights to Morocco in July 2023. This initiative aimed to promote tourism and facilitate increased bilateral engagement between the two countries.

While Mashal’s comments have sparked controversy, it is clear that the relations between Morocco and Israel are based on specific diplomatic decisions made by both countries. Morocco, as a sovereign nation, has the right to determine its own foreign policy and diplomatic relations. The role of the King in addressing the concerns and aspirations of the Moroccan people remains vital in shaping national interests and maintaining stability.

In conclusion, Mashal’s call to sever Morocco’s relations with Israel has generated a wave of discontent and criticism. However, it is essential to respect the sovereignty of nations and acknowledge that diplomatic decisions are shaped by numerous factors. The close ties between Morocco and Israel, established through bilateral agreements, signify a step forward in fostering cooperation and regional stability. The role of the King in addressing the concerns of the Moroccan people remains pivotal, and it is through constructive dialogue that progress can be achieved.

FAQs

1. What is the significance of the Moroccan Islamist Justice and Development (PJD) party?

The Moroccan Islamist Justice and Development (PJD) party is one of the major political parties in Morocco. It advocates for increased political Islam and has a significant presence in the country’s political landscape.

2. What were the Abraham Accords?

The Abraham Accords were a set of agreements signed in 2020 between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain. These historic agreements aimed to establish full diplomatic relations and promote cooperation in various fields, including trade, tourism, and security.

3. Has Morocco faced any recent significant natural disasters?

Yes, Morocco experienced a devastating earthquake in the region near Marrakesh a little over two months ago, resulting in the loss of many lives. Israel promptly sent a humanitarian aid team to provide assistance and support to the affected areas.