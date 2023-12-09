New Perspective: The Ongoing Crisis in Gaza – Examining the Root Causes and Consequences

The recent conflict between Israel and Hamas has brought immense devastation to the Gaza region. While the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, condemns Hamas’ “brutality” and “sexual violence,” he emphasizes that it can never justify the collective punishment inflicted on the Palestinian people. Despite Israel’s military operation being a response to terror attacks, the continued assault on Gaza’s infrastructure and civilian areas raises questions about the proportionality of Israel’s actions.

Q: What led to the conflict between Israel and Hamas?

Ans: The conflict arose in response to brutal terror attacks initiated by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups, prompting Israel’s military operation.

Q: How many casualties have been reported so far?

Ans: The current death toll stands at approximately 1,200 people, including 33 children. Thousands more have been injured, and hundreds are held as hostages.

Q: What actions has the Secretary-General taken?

Ans: The Secretary-General invoked Article 99 of the United Nations Charter, expressing severe concern about the ongoing violence and its impact on civilians. Additionally, he called for an immediate cease-fire.

Q: How has the humanitarian situation in Gaza been affected?

Ans: Humanitarian systems are struggling to cope with the crisis due to under-supplying and dangerous cross-fire. The well-being of civilians, who are the primary victims, hangs in the balance.