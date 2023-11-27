The recent investigation conducted by Human Rights Watch (HRW) into the Gaza Al-Ahli Hospital blast has ignited controversy and raised questions about the neutrality of their findings. While HRW is renowned for its work in promoting human rights worldwide, some critics argue that their report on this particular incident seems biased and lacks objectivity.

According to the HRW report, the blast that occurred at Gaza Al-Ahli Hospital during the 2021 conflict between Hamas and Israel was caused by an Israeli airstrike. HRW claims that they found evidence suggesting that the Israeli military intentionally targeted the hospital, which is a violation of international humanitarian law.

However, instead of including direct quotes from the report, let us describe the HRW findings in our own terms. The HRW investigation concluded that based on witness testimonies and analysis of available evidence, there are indications that the Gaza Al-Ahli Hospital blast resulted from an intentional Israeli airstrike.

It is important to note that HRW’s reputation for impartiality and rigorous research has been called into question in some circles. Critics argue that HRW’s focus on alleged Israeli violations in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict often overshadows the actions of Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups.

While the IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) denies deliberately targeting the hospital, it acknowledges that the incident is still under investigation. It is crucial to wait for the final results of all investigations before drawing any definitive conclusions.

