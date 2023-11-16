Deep Pockets of Terror: Hamas and Their Lavish Lifestyles

Amidst the suffering and poverty endured by the people of Gaza, the leaders of Hamas seem to be living a life of luxury. Israeli officials have revealed that these terrorist group leaders have accumulated extraordinary wealth, making them billionaires.

According to Jonathan Schanzer, senior vice president for research at The Foundation For Defense of Democracies, the sheer amount of money amassed by these terror chiefs is staggering. Their fortunes are estimated to be in the billions, with Hamas bosses Khaled Mashaal and Ismail Haniyeh each worth around $4 billion, while political bureau leader Mousa Abu Marzouk is worth $3 billion.

These leaders are able to indulge in extravagant lifestyles by staying away from the Gaza Strip for long periods. They take advantage of the immense wealth they have acquired through their global network, which includes activities such as cryptocurrency, real estate, legitimate businesses, and the taxation and extortion of Gaza residents. Reports suggest that Hamas earns over $1 billion annually through these various means.

The evasion of accountability by countries that support terrorism allows these Hamas leaders to live unjustly. The vast number of shell companies and complex financial maneuvers used by Hamas makes it one of the richest terrorist organizations in the world. Despite the U.S. Treasury department imposing sanctions on numerous Hamas figures, their financial activities remain largely unaffected.

Photos of Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal playing table tennis and working out on a treadmill in what appears to be a hotel gym have surfaced. It has been alleged that leaders like Mashaal have used hotels such as the Four Seasons Hotel in Doha, Qatar as their base of operations. However, the Four Seasons denies these claims, stating that Ismail Haniyeh is not living or staying at their hotel.

The issue of safe havens for Hamas leaders has prompted Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to introduce legislation called “The Hamas Sanctions Act.” This legislation aims to block Hamas’ ability to find refuge in countries like Qatar and Turkey, and impose sanctions on businesses that provide services to the terrorist group’s leaders.

It is crucial for the United States to reassess its policy towards these billionaire Hamas leaders and the countries that harbor them. Schanzer emphasizes that Qatar and Turkey openly harbor and finance Hamas, and therefore should be designated as state sponsors of terrorism. These countries should face penalties such as cutting off their banks from the U.S. system.

One of the main sources of funding for Hamas has long been Iran. Schanzer believes that to cut off Hamas’ funding, it is necessary to stop providing money to Iran, thereby putting an end to hostage diplomacy and payments made in exchange for hostages. The U.S. Treasury is already taking action to target Hamas’ financiers and facilitators, but more needs to be done to sever their financial lifelines.

The luxurious lifestyles of Hamas leaders stand in stark contrast to the dire living conditions faced by the average Gazan. The crackdown on Hamas members and their financial operations by the Biden administration has had some impact, but top Hamas officials continue to find refuge in Qatar and Turkey. These countries show no signs of changing their support for the terrorist group.

As the world witnesses the opulence enjoyed by these Hamas big shots, it is essential for nations and international bodies to take stronger action against such state sponsors of terrorism. Financial networks and safe havens must be dismantled to prevent the continued exploitation of vulnerable populations and the funding of terrorist activities.

