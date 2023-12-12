“Israel Claims Hamas is Reaching a Breaking Point as Gaza Faces Humanitarian Crisis”

Israel’s army has asserted that Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, is nearing its “breaking point” as violent clashes continue to escalate, exacerbating the dire humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip. Recent reports indicate that there have been intense fighting and Israeli air raids resulting in casualties, including deaths and injuries.

Amidst the ongoing violence, there has been a significant increase in Israeli strikes targeting areas such as Khan Yunis and Rafah on the Egyptian border. As a result, a large number of people are fleeing the violence and seeking refuge in these regions.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant stated that Hamas is faltering and that the Israeli army is regaining control over their remaining strongholds. Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi added that the surrender of people accelerates their success, emphasizing their aim to swiftly advance their operations.

The situation for civilians in Gaza has been described as “apocalyptic” by Josep Borrell, the EU’s top diplomat. The level of destruction in the Palestinian enclave has been compared to, if not surpassing, the damage suffered by Germany during the Second World War. Shockingly, over half of Gaza’s homes have been destroyed or damaged, leaving around 1.9 million people displaced, which accounts for approximately 85% of the population.

The UN has raised concerns about the dire conditions faced by displaced individuals in Rafah, where overcrowding inside and outside of shelters has become a pressing issue. The lack of basic necessities such as food has left many people without sustenance for multiple days.

Tragically, the story of Oum Mohammed al-Jabri, who lost seven of his 11 children in the war, reveals the grim reality faced by Gazans. Despite seeking safety in Rafah, the continuous bombings have shattered any illusions of refuge.

Various humanitarian organizations, along with the UN, have appealed to Israel to allow more aid into the Gaza Strip to alleviate the desperate situation faced by civilians. However, Israeli authorities have expressed their intention to maintain control over the entry and exit of humanitarian trucks.

The current conflict between Israel and Hamas, surpassing its 67th day, was initiated by Hamas’ attack on southern Israel in early October. During this assault, over 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed, and numerous individuals were kidnapped and taken to Gaza. Although a truce was in place for some time, only a fraction of the hostages were released. Presently, more than 18,200 people have lost their lives in Israeli bombings in Gaza, with the majority being women and children.

The year 2023 has witnessed unprecedented violence against Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, even prior to the recent escalation of hostilities. The current situation in Gaza calls for immediate attention and action to address the plight of its inhabitants.

