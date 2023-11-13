New Hamas Weaponry: The Challenging Arsenal Facing Israel

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has shed light on the significant advancements in Hamas’s weaponry. While in the past, Israeli forces had primarily encountered stone-throwing and Molotov cocktail-wielding Palestinian protesters, they are now facing a much more formidable enemy armed with laser-guided missiles and antitank munitions. Hamas has clearly been working on bolstering its arsenal, acquiring and developing sophisticated weapons.

One of the key revelations has been the use of antitank missiles and rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launchers by Hamas fighters. These weapons, along with other advanced arms like sniper rifles, magnet bombs, and suicide attack drones, provide Hamas with a significant advantage and pose a grave threat to Israeli forces. The long-range rockets possessed by Hamas can now reach targets as far north as Haifa and as far south as Eilat, albeit without precise accuracy.

The evolving capabilities of Hamas reflect a disturbing trend. The group’s fighters, estimated to number more than 30,000, are highly armed and well-trained, resembling a state army in their organization and firepower. This poses a considerable challenge for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), as they face a determined and heavily armed opponent.

The IDF has closely monitored the types of weapons Hamas possesses. These include not only arms smuggled into Gaza through tunnels and land crossings but also those produced within the Strip itself. Hamas’s weapon-making capabilities have advanced significantly, with the group assembling variations of foreign weapons in underground factories. This includes the North Korean Bulsae-2 antitank system, the Russian RPG-7, and Iran’s Raad antitank missile.

The increasing sophistication of Hamas’s weaponry has complicated the IDF’s operations, particularly in urban combat scenarios. The deployment of a large number of antitank units by Hamas is of particular concern. Recognizing this threat, the IDF focuses its intelligence efforts on identifying and targeting Hamas antitank commanders.

As the conflict unfolds, it has become clear that this war in Gaza is the most deadly one to date. The escalating death toll on both sides underscores the intensification of hostilities and the effectiveness of Hamas’s attacks. In particular, Hamas antitank missile teams have proven to be more successful than drone attacks.

To counter Hamas’s advanced weaponry, the IDF must continually adapt its strategies. Antitank warfare and the use of antitank weapons will likely dominate Hamas’s tactics as the IDF advances further into Gaza.

While the origins of Hamas’s weaponry vary, it is evident that many of the antitank weapons have been smuggled into Gaza through tunnels and border crossings. The ability to disassemble these weapons and hide their individual parts within shipments, including food and aid, allows Hamas to maintain a steady supply.

It is crucial for Israel to address these challenges effectively and minimize civilian casualties. The conflict has led to a growing international call for cease-fire and humanitarian pauses. However, Israel continues its offensive, intensifying its efforts against Hamas despite the risks. The situation remains complex and uncertain, as both sides grapple with the realities of an armed confrontation.

FAQ

What weapons does Hamas possess?

Hamas has acquired a range of advanced weaponry, including antitank missiles, RPG launchers, sniper rifles, magnet bombs, suicide attack drones, and long-range rockets.

How has Hamas obtained its weapons?

Hamas has smuggled weapons into Gaza through tunnels from Egypt’s Sinai Desert, as well as via trucks crossing the Rafah border. Some weaponry is also manufactured within Gaza, including antitank systems like the Bulsae-2 and the Tandem 85 warhead.

How has Hamas advanced its weapon-making capabilities?

Hamas has established underground factories within Gaza to assemble variations of foreign weapons. This includes the North Korean Bulsae-2 antitank system, the Russian RPG-7, and Iran’s Raad antitank missile.

What challenges does Israel face in countering Hamas’s advanced weaponry?

Israel’s defense forces must adapt their strategies to effectively counter Hamas’s advanced arsenal. Antitank warfare has emerged as a prominent threat, as Hamas possesses a significant number of antitank units.