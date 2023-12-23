New Hamas-Palestinian Authority Rivalry on UN Gaza Resolution

In a surprising turn of events, the Palestinian foreign ministry and the Islamist group Hamas have found themselves on opposite ends after the adoption of a United Nations Security Council resolution aimed at providing more humanitarian aid to Gaza. This unexpected split highlights the growing rift between the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority and the Gaza-based Hamas.

The Palestinian foreign ministry, expressing its support for the resolution, described it as “a step in the right direction.” The ministry believes that this resolution will not only help bring an end to the aggression but also ensure the arrival of much-needed aid, ultimately protecting the Palestinian people from further suffering.

Contrary to the foreign ministry’s stance, Hamas, which currently governs Gaza, dismissed the resolution as insufficient and criticized the United States for diluting its essence. According to Hamas, the resolution fails to address the urgent needs of the impoverished enclave, defying the international community’s will and the United Nations General Assembly’s call to halt Israel’s aggression against the defenseless Palestinian population.

This split between the West Bank and Gaza comes at a time of heightened tensions, emphasized by the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The increasing death toll and worsening humanitarian crisis have sparked global outrage, placing even more pressure on the need for a united front from the Palestinian leadership.

While the United Nations Security Council resolution is seen as a positive step by the Palestinian Authority, it has sparked further division within the already fractured Palestinian leadership. This divide raises questions about the future of the Palestinian cause and the potential impact on efforts to reach a lasting resolution between Israel and Palestine.

FAQ

Q: What is the Palestinian Authority?

A: The Palestinian Authority is the governing body in the West Bank and is recognized as the representative of the Palestinian people by the international community.

Q: Who is Hamas?

A: Hamas is an Islamist political and military organization that controls the Gaza Strip.

Q: What is the United Nations Security Council?

A: The United Nations Security Council is one of the main organs of the United Nations responsible for maintaining international peace and security. It consists of fifteen member states, including five permanent members with veto power.

Q: What was the purpose of the UN Gaza resolution?

A: The UN Gaza resolution aimed to provide more humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip in response to the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas, as well as the worsening humanitarian crisis in the region.

Sources:

– [United Nations](https://www.un.org/)

– [Palestinian Authority](https://www.palestine-pmc.com/en/)

– [Hamas](http://hamas.ps/en)