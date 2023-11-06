Biden Calls for De-escalation in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

In a recent address to Jewish community leaders in Washington, President Joe Biden called the recent Hamas attack on Israel “sheer evil” and condemned it as a “campaign of pure cruelty against the Jewish people.” He referred to it as the “deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust.”

Biden expressed concerns about Iran’s potential involvement in the conflict and issued a warning to the country to “be careful.” He also announced that the United States would be sending additional military assistance to Israel to help fight against the Hamas militants. This marks the first time Biden has linked the deployment of a carrier fleet near Israel to the concerns of Iranian involvement.

While Biden acknowledged that the US is working on resolving the ongoing hostage crisis in Israel, he refrained from providing detailed information about the government’s efforts. He stressed that discussing specific actions openly would be counterproductive.

The violence in the region has had devastating consequences for both Israelis and Palestinians. According to the United Nations, over 338,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip due to ongoing Israeli bombardments. The Palestinian death toll has reached 1,100, with 326 children among the casualties, while the Israeli death toll stands at 1,200 with more than 2,700 wounded.

In response to the crisis, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for essential supplies of fuel, food, and water to be allowed into Gaza to alleviate the dire humanitarian situation. Guterres emphasized the importance of upholding international humanitarian law and protecting civilians at all times.

Israel’s new war cabinet, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition party leader Benny Gantz, vowed to “wipe Hamas off the face of the earth.” The cabinet, which also includes Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, will focus solely on directing the war against Hamas and will not address unrelated policy or laws during this period.

As the conflict escalates, international efforts are underway to seek a resolution and provide aid to civilians affected by the violence. The US has discussed the possibility of brokering an aid corridor for Gaza, while Turkey is reportedly negotiating for the release of Israeli civilians held by Hamas.

In conclusion, President Biden’s address highlights the urgent need for de-escalation and an end to the violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The international community, including the US and the UN, must work together to find a peaceful resolution while providing humanitarian assistance to those in need.