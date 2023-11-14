The Conflict Between Hamas and Israel: What You Need to Know

As the conflict between Hamas and Israel enters its twentieth day, tensions and casualties continue to rise. The situation in the Gaza Strip is dire, with a high number of Palestinians killed and injured. While attempting to maintain peace, international leaders are facing challenges in negotiating a resolution to the ongoing violence.

Understanding the Numbers

The Gaza health ministry, controlled by Hamas, reported that since October 7th, Israeli airstrikes have claimed the lives of 6,546 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Shockingly, this number includes 2,704 children. In the last 24 hours alone, 756 people, including 344 children, lost their lives in the attacks. Additionally, 17,439 individuals have been wounded throughout the conflict.

International Response

US President Joe Biden acknowledged the tragic loss of innocent lives but expressed skepticism regarding the accuracy of Palestinian casualty numbers. Despite this, he emphasized the urgent need for a two-state solution and urged Israelis and Palestinians to strive for a peaceful coexistence. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed his determination to destroy Hamas’s military and governmental infrastructure, with plans for a ground invasion underway.

Efforts and Challenges

A request by the United States to deploy its air defenses to the region before an expected ground invasion of Gaza has been approved by Israel. The aim is to safeguard US troops stationed in various countries surrounding the conflict zone. Additionally, the Palestinian Authority’s foreign minister, Riyad al-Maliki, has met with International Criminal Court (ICC) officials in The Hague to discuss potential actions against Israel.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for Hamas to prove the wellbeing of hostages it holds captive and release them on humanitarian grounds. The WHO also urged immediate access for the International Committee of the Red Cross to assess their health status. In Gaza, the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) warned that relief activities would cease without fuel supplies, jeopardizing essential services such as hospitals, bakeries, and water pumps.

The Human Cost

The impact on civilians has been devastating. A recent strike caused severe damage to a school serving as a shelter for Palestinians, resulting in one death and 44 injuries, including nine children. The UN estimates that 1.4 million of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents are now internally displaced. Tragically, the conflict has also hit close to home for journalists, with an Al Jazeera correspondent losing his entire immediate family in an Israeli airstrike.

Global Reactions

International leaders have voiced their concerns regarding the situation. A Red Cross mission described the difficulties faced by Gaza’s overwhelmed hospitals due to a blockade, fuel shortage, and relentless Israeli bombing. UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed shock at the Israeli government’s misrepresentation of his remarks, and tensions have risen between Israel and the UN. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s assertion that Hamas is not a terrorist organization has further strained relations with Israel.

A Glimmer of Hope

Despite the grim circumstances, there are attempts to find a peaceful resolution. Qatar’s prime minister has expressed hope for progress in negotiations for the release of hostages held by Hamas. However, fears remain that an Israeli invasion could hinder these efforts. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called for temporary ceasefires to allow for the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The Impoverished State of Gaza

Even before the current conflict, Gaza’s economy was severely impacted by Israel’s blockade. According to the UN, 80% of Gaza’s population was dependent on international aid, with two-thirds living in poverty and unemployment rates reaching 45%.

The Quest for Humanitarian Support

The United States expressed disappointment after Russia vetoed a draft resolution at the UN Security Council, which aimed to uphold Israel’s right to self-defense and implement “humanitarian pauses” to facilitate aid deliveries to Gaza.

FAQ

What is the current death toll of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip?

According to the Gaza health ministry’s report, 6,546 Palestinians, including 2,704 children, have lost their lives since the start of the conflict on October 7th.

What is the response of world leaders to the ongoing violence?

World leaders are calling for a two-state solution and urging both Israelis and Palestinians to work towards peaceful coexistence. However, there are differing views on the accuracy of casualty numbers and the appropriate actions to take.

What steps are being taken to provide relief to the affected regions?

The World Health Organization is demanding proof of life for hostages held by Hamas and immediate access for medical assessment. The UN Relief and Works Agency has warned that relief efforts will halt if fuel supplies are not provided, endangering essential services such as hospitals.

What is the current status of negotiations for a peaceful resolution?

Efforts are being made by various countries, including Qatar, to negotiate the release of hostages held by Hamas. However, the possibility of an Israeli ground invasion poses a threat to these negotiations.

How has the conflict affected the civilian population?

Civilian casualties are prevalent, with a recent strike causing severe damage to a school sheltering Palestinians. The UN estimates that 1.4 million residents of Gaza are now internally displaced.

What is the economic situation in Gaza?

Gaza’s economy was already severely impacted by Israel’s blockade, with 80% of the population dependent on international aid. Two-thirds of the population live in poverty, and unemployment rates stand at 45%.

What challenges are international leaders facing in resolving the conflict?

The accuracy of casualty numbers, actions of Hamas and Israel, and differing geopolitical interests pose challenges to finding a peaceful resolution. Additionally, tensions between the United Nations and Israel have escalated.