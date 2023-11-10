Wave of Cyber Attacks Amplifies Conflict Between Hamas and Israel

Amid the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, a new battleground has emerged in the form of cyber attacks. The most notable move by the Palestinians was witnessed earlier in the year when a group known as Storm-1133 targeted energy, defense, and telecommunications companies in Israel. Adopting a sophisticated approach, the group used fake LinkedIn profiles to deceive employees and introduce malware, enabling them to establish back doors for future communication.

While Storm-1133 focused on infiltrating crucial sectors, other hacking groups aligned with the Palestinians aimed to create confusion and panic. Numerous denial-of-service attacks were launched against government and private websites, temporarily taking them offline. One such attack targeted the website of the Jerusalem Post, a prominent news outlet covering the rapidly evolving conflict.

One of the most impactful denial-of-service attacks against the Jerusalem Post was claimed by Anonymous Sudan, an electronic collective that possesses a history of disrupting major online services. Known for supporting Muslim causes, Anonymous Sudan has developed a partnership with KillNet, a Russian nationalist hacking group. Some experts have speculated that both groups could be fronts for Russian government services due to their growing prowess.

Additionally, pro-Palestinian hackers known as AnonGhost took credit for an attack on an Israeli app designed to warn residents of incoming rocket strikes. This group sent fake rocket alerts through the app and even claimed that a nuclear bomb was imminent. Security analysts have confirmed the attack and highlighted the abuse of the application programming interface (API) to disseminate false military information. Although the targeted app had a relatively small user base, the incident raises concerns over the security and safety risks associated with misleading missile alerts.

The emergence of cyber attacks as a new dimension in the Hamas-Israel conflict signifies a significant escalation in targeting and intent. It demonstrates the potential for non-traditional actors to impact ongoing conflicts and highlights the need for increased cybersecurity measures in times of crisis.