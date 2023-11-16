Hamas to Release Hostages in Exchange for Ceasefire and Aid

Hamas has reached a tentative agreement to release approximately 50 hostages, consisting of women and children held captive in Gaza, in exchange for a multi-day pause in the ongoing conflict and an increase in aid. The reported deal, cited by The Washington Post and attributed to an Arab diplomat, awaits Israel’s acceptance. Furthermore, the agreement may also involve the release of some Palestinians currently imprisoned in Israel. A decision from Israel is expected to be reached by Wednesday.

Despite previous hesitation from Israel and U.S. leaders towards a ceasefire, there now seems to be a possibility of a three-to-five-day halt in the fighting. In recent weeks, Israel conducted extensive bombardments in Gaza, resulting in thousands of deaths, severe resource shortages, limited access to care, and the decimation of hospitals in the region.

American officials have indicated on Wednesday that the deal is close to fruition, multiple reports confirming the progress being made. The number of hostages to be freed only constitutes approximately 20% of those initially taken captive during the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. Among the remaining hostages are ten Americans. Two American hostages, Judith and Natalie Raanan, were previously released by Hamas.

According to a statement from the White House, President Joe Biden had an extensive conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding ongoing efforts to secure the release of the hostages, including children and several Americans. However, the condition set by Hamas, restricting the release to only women and children, indicates that not all American hostages will be returned through this particular deal.

In response to the situation, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed a third round of sanctions against Hamas, aiming to degrade its financial infrastructure, cut off external funding, and prevent the establishment of new channels for financing terrorism.

NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications, John Kirby, emphasized that despite Hamas’ actions, Israel remains responsible for protecting civilians in Gaza. Kirby declined to provide further details when asked about the potential agreement for the release of dozens of hostages in exchange for a five-day ceasefire.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, over 11,100 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the war, primarily among women, children, and newborns, as stated by the United Nations. In contrast, Israel reported around 1,200 casualties from the attack on October 7.